Pope Innocent XII (Public Domain)

There Is A Reason Why We Have Not Had A Bearded Pope In 300 Years, Newman and John Senior, and More!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

There Hasn’t Been A Bearded Pope In More Than 300 Years, There Is A Reason For It – Daniel Esparza at Aleteia +1

Newman’s Children: John Senior – Michael Pakaluk at The Catholic Thing +1

Mind-Blowing Profundity At The Reconstituted John Paul II Institute 2.0 – Fr. Z’s Blog

Attracting “Low Church” Folks To The Beautiful Divine Worship In The Ordinariates – Deborah Gyapong at The Anglicanorum Coetibus Society

Fr. James Martin & the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day – One Mad Mom

The Real Threat Of Schism Comes From Germany – Philip Lawler at Catholic Culture

General Patton & God: Blood & Guts’ Prayer – Daniel Demers at Catholic Stand

St. Thomas Aquinas Teaches Us How to Be Happy – Caleb Whitmer at Catholic Exchange

The Religious Left Just Doesn’t Get It: Socialism Is Anti-Christian – Paul G. Kengor, Ph.D., at Crisis Magazine

A Catholic Priest Blessing Of So Called Same-Sex "Marriage" In Switzerland? – The Motley Monk

The Loneliness of the Prodigal Son – Paul Kniaz at Catholic Stand

Pete ‘Angel of Light’ Buttigieg Has His Very Own Kermit Gosnell – John Zmirak, Ph.D., at The Stream

The Polish Church Is Under Attack, But It Is Standing Firm – Jonathan Luxmoore at Catholic Herald

On Hong Kong the Vatican Is Silent, Tractable to Beijing – Sandro Magister at Settimo Cielo

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.