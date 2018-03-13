John Henry Cardinal Newman
There Can Be No ‘Paradigm Shifts’ in the Church, Poverty & Liturgical Art, and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Development, or Corruption; There Can Be No ‘Paradigm Shifts’ in the Church - Gerhard Cardinal Müller, First Things+++
Comment: Poverty & Liturgical Art – Shawn R. Tribe, Liturgical Arts Journal
When God Came to the Reality TV Show Big Brother – Ann Widdecombe, Catholic Herald
Quotes Suitable For Framing: Fr. George Rutler – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
Tim Staples: Catholicism, Ecumenism, & Offensiveness – Patrick Coffin, Catholic Stand
Easter Vanishes from iPhone Calendars Leaving Christians Asking Why – J.P. Mauro, Aleteia
St. Ignatius of Loyola’s Secret Formula for Raising Millions - Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
Whither The Reform? – Amid a Move to Korea, Aftershocks in Rome – Rocco Palmo, Whispers in the Loggia
Toronto Thomas Cardinal Collins Calls for Resistance to a Controversial New Government Requirement – The Dispatch via Catholic World Report
Government Regulation of Social Media Would Be Bad – Paul Levinson, Mercatornet
The Transformative Power of Memory – Sarah Greydanus, Catholic Stand
Before a Parting of the Ways – P.J. Smith, Semiduplex
Carrier on Five Proofs – Edward Feser Ph.D.
Dear Vatican, Put Not Your Trust in China or Turkey – William Kilpatrick Ph.D., Crisis Magazine
If the NRA is to Blame for Gun Violence is Hollywood to Blame for AIDS? – Dave Griffey, Daffey Thoughts
For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩ Big Pulpit ☩.
View Comments