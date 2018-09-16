Adoration May Seem Useless, but the World Needs It Desperately - Fr. Leon Pereira O.P., Catholic Herald+++

Live Perpetual Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament – Adorecast

FSSP Seminarians in Cassocks Chanting Will Transport You to Heaven – ChurchPOP

A Right Reverend Abbess . . . – Fr. John Hunwicke, Fr Hunwicke’s Mutual Enrichment

How the Saints Overcame Spiritual Dryness – Fr. Joseph M. Esper, Catholic Exchange

Take 5 Minutes Daily for an Ignatian Examen – Aurora Griffin, Legatus Magazine

Encountering Faith Through Liturgical Prayer – Fr. W. Giertych O.P., Catholic Exchange

5 Not-to-be-Missed Catholic Sites in Sicily – Vittoria Traverso, Aleteia

Why Christians Need Leisure – R. Jared Staudt, Catholic Exchange

Real Presence, Real Life – Deacon Scott Sparks, Integrated Catholic Life™

Terra Sancta Museum: Publication of Vestments Catalogue from Custodia Treasury – Shawn R. Tribe, Liturgical Arts Journal

The Mass as Tragic Theater – Canticum Salomonis

A Blessing for Teachers Starting a New Academic Year – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia

Liturgy & the Common Good – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement

