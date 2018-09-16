Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament (Credit: CNS via Catholic Herald)
The World Desperately Needs Adoration, FSSP Seminarians Chanting in Cassocks, and More Great Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Adoration May Seem Useless, but the World Needs It Desperately - Fr. Leon Pereira O.P., Catholic Herald+++
Live Perpetual Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament – Adorecast
FSSP Seminarians in Cassocks Chanting Will Transport You to Heaven – ChurchPOP
A Right Reverend Abbess . . . – Fr. John Hunwicke, Fr Hunwicke’s Mutual Enrichment
How the Saints Overcame Spiritual Dryness – Fr. Joseph M. Esper, Catholic Exchange
Take 5 Minutes Daily for an Ignatian Examen – Aurora Griffin, Legatus Magazine
Encountering Faith Through Liturgical Prayer – Fr. W. Giertych O.P., Catholic Exchange
5 Not-to-be-Missed Catholic Sites in Sicily – Vittoria Traverso, Aleteia
Why Christians Need Leisure – R. Jared Staudt, Catholic Exchange
Real Presence, Real Life – Deacon Scott Sparks, Integrated Catholic Life™
Terra Sancta Museum: Publication of Vestments Catalogue from Custodia Treasury – Shawn R. Tribe, Liturgical Arts Journal
The Mass as Tragic Theater – Canticum Salomonis
A Blessing for Teachers Starting a New Academic Year – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
Liturgy & the Common Good – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement
For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩ Big Pulpit ☩.
View Comments