Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament (Credit: CNS via Catholic Herald)

The World Desperately Needs Adoration, FSSP Seminarians Chanting in Cassocks, and More Great Links!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

Adoration May Seem Useless, but the World Needs It Desperately - Fr. Leon Pereira O.P., Catholic Herald+++

Live Perpetual Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament – Adorecast

FSSP Seminarians in Cassocks Chanting Will Transport You to Heaven – ChurchPOP

A Right Reverend Abbess . . . – Fr. John Hunwicke, Fr Hunwicke’s Mutual Enrichment

How the Saints Overcame Spiritual Dryness – Fr. Joseph M. Esper, Catholic Exchange

Take 5 Minutes Daily for an Ignatian Examen – Aurora Griffin, Legatus Magazine

Encountering Faith Through Liturgical Prayer – Fr. W. Giertych O.P., Catholic Exchange

5 Not-to-be-Missed Catholic Sites in Sicily – Vittoria Traverso, Aleteia

Why Christians Need Leisure – R. Jared Staudt, Catholic Exchange

Real Presence, Real Life – Deacon Scott Sparks, Integrated Catholic Life™

Terra Sancta Museum: Publication of Vestments Catalogue from Custodia Treasury – Shawn R. Tribe, Liturgical Arts Journal

The Mass as Tragic Theater – Canticum Salomonis

A Blessing for Teachers Starting a New Academic Year – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia

Liturgy & the Common Good – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement

