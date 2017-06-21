Click on the The Way Ahead for Catholics with Same-Sex Attraction link to read more.
Blogs | Jul. 22, 2017
The Way Ahead for Catholics with Same-Sex Attraction, The Sin Problem, Rescuing a Church, and More!
The Way Ahead for Catholics with Same-Sex Attraction – Mgsr. Keith Barltrop, Catholic Herald
The Sin Problem – Ken Kniepmann, Catholic Stand
Traditionalist Institute Saves Second Church in Preston – Catholic Herald
Parenting in the Pop Culture: Prepping Our Children for Heaven or Hell? – Fr. Robert McTeigue S.J., Aleteia
The Question Father Martin Keeps Dodging – Phil Lawler, Catholic Culture
Quæritur: Bishops Who Forbid Priests from Saying Traditional Latin Mass – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
Gluten and Communion: What’s a Celiac To Do? – Mary Rezac, Catholic News Agency
4 Keys to Discerning God’s Will, In One Infographic – ChurchPop
5 Must-See Missions on the California Mission Trail – Daniel Esparza, Aleteia
Getting Back on Track with Your Fundraising Goal – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
Rebuilt from the Ashes: The Story of an American Basilica – Catholic News Agency via The Catholic World Report
Ancient Christian Manuscripts Saved from Muslim Terrorists, Exhibited in Rome – A. Herlin, Aleteia
Fifty Years of Friendship with Cardinal Pell – George Weigel, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report
The Assault on Catholic Language and the Rebellion of the Poets – Peter A. Kwasniewski Ph.D., New Liturgical Movement
5 Amazing Queen-Saints You Need To Know About – Brooke Gregory, epicPew
A Brief Explanation of “Heroic Virtue” vs. “Ordinary Virtue” in Light of the New Path to Beatification - Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
Ten Ways to Grow in Friendship with Jesus and Mary – Fr. Ed Broom O.M.V., Catholic Exchange
The Real Benedict Option – Scott P. Richert, Crisis Magazine
The Art of Imaginative Apologetics – Carl E. Olson, The Catholic World Report
An Answer to Prayers: Priestly Ordinations Reach New Peak in Scotland – Catholic News Agency
President Trump’s Warsaw Speech - Fr. George W. Rutler, Crisis Magazine
