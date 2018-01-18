Click on the Seifert: Vatican’s Pro-Contraception Theologian Must ‘Revoke His Grave Errors’ or Resign link to read more.
The Vatican’s Pro-Contraception Theologian, 4 Practical Jokes of the Saints, and More Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Seifert: Vatican’s Pro-Contraception Theologian Must ‘Revoke His Grave Errors’ or Resign - Dan Hitchens, Catholic Herald++
4 Practical Jokes of the Saints That Are Still Funny Today – T.J. Burdick, epicPew
Margaret Sanger Is Smiling – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
The Hail Mary, a Biblical Prayer to the Mother of God – Ray Sullivan, Catholic Stand
Catholicism is Impossible – Ryan Kraeger, Ignitum Today
A Day in the Life of a Catholic Fundraiser – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
How Our Monastery Rose from the Ruins – A Monk of Norcia, Catholic Herald
Wherein Massimo Faggioli Tosses Another Nastygram at the “Rigorist” Straw Man – Fr. Z's Blog
The New Wave Auteur Who Believed Great Cinema Had To Be Christian – Matthew Schmitz, Catholic Herald
Are You Praying or Simply Reciting Prayers? – Jeffrey Stevens, Catholic Stand
The Real Issues Underlying the Dreamer Debate – John Horvat II, Crisis Magazine
What’s In a Name: English Catholicism? Anglican Patrimony? – Shane Schaetzel, Catholic in the Ozarks
For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩ Big Pulpit ☩.
View Comments