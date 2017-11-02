Click on The Use & Abuse of the Internet & Social Media link to read more.
The Use and Abuse of the Internet and Social Media, Help Stop Attacks on Bishop Morlino, and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
The Use & Abuse of the Internet & Social Media – Dom Mark Daniel Kirby, Vultus Christi
Catholic League: The Attack on Bishop Robert Morlino of Madison, Wisconsin, is Scurrilous; Action Item! - Fr. Z’s Blog
Cardinal Sarah: Europe was Undergoing a ‘Quiet Apostasy’ by Rejecting Its Christian Roots & Every Nation has a Right to Distinguish between Refugees & Economic Migrants - Catholic Herald
Discovering Our Vocation In A Complex, Messy World – Melanie Jean Juneau, Catholic Stand
Leisure: Rest & Virtue vs. Distraction & Dissipation – Elizabeth Jean Seah, Ignitum Today
Can Religious Symbols Be Tolerated on Public Lands? – Thomas Acik, Crisis Magazine
Ancient Sacramentaries in the Bibliothèque Nationale de France – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement
Luther a Revolutionary, Not a Reformer – Fr. Dwight Longenecker
Conspiracies & Catholicism: Witchcraft – Foxfier, The American Catholic
Exclusive: How to Follow Your Vocation (and Go on Holiday) – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
Fr. Murray on the Jesuit-run Boston “Amoris Lætitia” Workshop – Fr. Z’s Blog
Goal of Modern Philanthropy: Eliminating Disadvantages of Fertility – Mary Pesarchick, Catholic Stand
Update: Massimo Faggioli Upset with Young Catholics Praying the Rosary – Fr. Z’s Blog
How the Last “Witch” Hanged in Boston was a Catholic – Zelda Caldwell, Aleteia
A Poem for the 500th Anniversary of the Reformation – Rick Yoder, The Amish Catholic
Four Basic Political Principles in Christian Philosophy – Felix de St. Vincent, The Josias
Islam and the Crucifixion – Ali ibn Hassan, Catholic Answers Magazine
A Tad Arrogant and the ‘Reformation’ – David Warren, Essays in Idleness
Praying for Souls Instead of Canonizing Them – Dom Cingoranelli, Catholic Stand
West Point Has Become a Bad Joke – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
