The Use & Abuse of the Internet & Social Media – Dom Mark Daniel Kirby, Vultus Christi

Catholic League: The Attack on Bishop Robert Morlino of Madison, Wisconsin, is Scurrilous; Action Item! - Fr. Z’s Blog

Cardinal Sarah: Europe was Undergoing a ‘Quiet Apostasy’ by Rejecting Its Christian Roots & Every Nation has a Right to Distinguish between Refugees & Economic Migrants - Catholic Herald

Discovering Our Vocation In A Complex, Messy World – Melanie Jean Juneau, Catholic Stand

Leisure: Rest & Virtue vs. Distraction & Dissipation – Elizabeth Jean Seah, Ignitum Today

Can Religious Symbols Be Tolerated on Public Lands? – Thomas Acik, Crisis Magazine

Ancient Sacramentaries in the Bibliothèque Nationale de France – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement

Luther a Revolutionary, Not a Reformer – Fr. Dwight Longenecker

Conspiracies & Catholicism: Witchcraft – Foxfier, The American Catholic

Exclusive: How to Follow Your Vocation (and Go on Holiday) – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

Fr. Murray on the Jesuit-run Boston “Amoris Lætitia” Workshop – Fr. Z’s Blog

Goal of Modern Philanthropy: Eliminating Disadvantages of Fertility – Mary Pesarchick, Catholic Stand

Update: Massimo Faggioli Upset with Young Catholics Praying the Rosary – Fr. Z’s Blog

How the Last “Witch” Hanged in Boston was a Catholic – Zelda Caldwell, Aleteia

A Poem for the 500th Anniversary of the Reformation – Rick Yoder, The Amish Catholic

Four Basic Political Principles in Christian Philosophy – Felix de St. Vincent, The Josias

Islam and the Crucifixion – Ali ibn Hassan, Catholic Answers Magazine

A Tad Arrogant and the ‘Reformation’ – David Warren, Essays in Idleness

Praying for Souls Instead of Canonizing Them – Dom Cingoranelli, Catholic Stand

West Point Has Become a Bad Joke – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic

