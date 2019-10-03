The Unvarnished Truth About Celibacy, For the Love of Latin, Non-Aborted Baby Turns Priest and More!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

The Unvarnished Truth About Celibacy – Michael Cook at Mercatornet +1

For the Love of Latin – Fr. Peter M.J. Stravinskas at The Catholic World Report +1

Woman Who Was Violated Rejected Abortion & Kept Her Baby, Today He’s a Catholic Priest – Matthew Green at Aleteia

7 Things (Other Than Pumpkin Spice) Catholics Can Look Forward to This Fall – Theresa Zoe Williams at epicPew

Is It Time to Abolish the USCCB? – Leila Marie Lawler at Crisis Magazine

A Game of Chicken: Who Will Blink First, Germany Or The Vatican – Shane Schaetzel at Complete Christianity

Sin Voting: Reasons & Intrinsic Evils – Guy McClung, Ph.D., J.D., at Catholic Stand

Concerning Mutual Enrichment, Wherein Fr. Z Rants – Fr. Z’s Blog

Future Something Other Than the Church – One Mad Mom

Purgatory? Doesn’t that Deny the Work of Christ? – Steve Ray at Defenders of the Catholic Faith

“Reactive Participation”: Further Thoughts on the Missa Murmurata – Peter A. Kwasniewski, Ph.D., at New Liturgical Movement

Marriage is an Uphill Climb Together – Mark C. McCann at Catholic Stand

Communist China Wants To Destroy A Popular Marian Shrine – Wang Zicheng at Asia News

Seminarians, Abuse Claims, & Viganò: What We Know About The Vatican City Inquiry – Christopher R. Altieri at Catholic Herald

