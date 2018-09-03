Tragic & Twisted Characters Who Made “Gay” Normal, One was a Priest - Joseph Sciambra+++

This iOS Trick Will Put the Catholic Calendar on Your Phone – Alex R. Hey, epicPew

The Sex Scandals, Cover-ups, & Pope Francis - Big Pulpit

The Morality of Tattooing – Fr. George W. Rutler Th.D. Ph.D., Crisis Magazine

Hope & Healing for the Sexual Revolution’s Victims – Jim Graves, The Catholic World Report

Forced to be Free: The Gospel of “Tolerance” – Cecily Lowe, Catholic Stand

Quæritur: Invalidly Married Niece Coming to Visit with Husband, What To Do? – Fr. Z's Blog

The Patrick Coffin Show: Hope When Hope Seems Gone, Dr. Aaron Kheriaty – Melanie Jean Juneau, Catholic Stand

Hidden Faith Will Turn Into Ruins – Nathalie Fernandez, Ignitum Today

Slovak Teen to be Beatified as a Martyr to Purity – Jonathan Luxmoore, Catholic Herald

How to Tell If Your Fundraising Campaign Will Work – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

Abortion Politics & the Shabbos Goy – Robert Kurland Ph.D., The American Catholic

