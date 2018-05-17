All Saints Catholic Church with St. Josephs Statue in St. Peters, Missouri (Credit: Catholic Exchange)
The Truth About St. Joseph, The Masculine Genius, Strong Confirmation Names for Boys, and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
The Perennial Truth About St. Joseph - K.V. Turley, Catholic Exchange+++
The Life of a Gardener: Prayer & St. Teresa of Avila – Fr. Nicholas Blackwell O. Carm., Catholic Stand
The Masculine Genius – Sister Helena Burns F.S.P., Hell Burns
Warmth in the World of Religious Sisters – Sarah Greydanus, Catholic Stand
Quotes Suitable for Framing: Alfred the Great – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
16 Strong Confirmation Names for Today’s Teen Boys – Cerith Gardiner, Aleteia
The 7 Deadly Sins as Jane Austen Characters – Melissa Guerrero, epicPew
Female Ordination Advocates Ignore Theological Truth, Focus on Power – Nicholas Senz, The Catholic World Report
Participation in the Mass – Dan Burke, Catholic Spiritual Direction
Waste Land: Britain’s Culture of Death – K.V. Turley, Crisis Magazine
The Temptation to Latitudin-Arianism – Fr. Dwight Longenecker
Do Catholics Have to be Democrats? – Jason Scott Jones
