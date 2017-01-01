Click on The Transgender Movement Targets Autistic Children link to read more.

Blogs | Jan. 7, 2017

Transgender Movement Targets Autistic Children, 'Sindr' App for Young Catholics, and More!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

Tito Edwards

The Transgender Movement Targets Autistic Children – Elise Ehrhard, Crisis Magazine

The ‘Sindr’ app May Sound Silly, but It’s a Godsend for Young Catholics – Stephen Bullivant, Catholic Herald

What They Do With Beautiful Old Churches in the Brisbane Archdiocese – Frank Walker, The Stumbling Block

This Moving Documentary Takes Look at Franciscan Friars – Robert Barbry II, epicPew

NLM: Four Bloggers Submit Dubium to Eye of the Tiber Concerning Its Status as Satire – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z's Blog

Safe Spaces and Special Little Snowflakes – Ryan Kraeger, Ignitum Today

What This Little Girl Does For This Widower Might Make You Cry – Tracy Bua Smith, epicPew

God’s Perspective on Popularity – Anne DeSantis, Catholic Stand

Legal Group: Federal Law Can’t Require Sterilizations at Catholic Hospitals – Catholic News Agency

Being a Good Neighbor Every Day – Deacon Greg Lambert, Catholic Stand

Queen of Mexico, Our Lady of the Americas – David Pence, Anthropology of Accord

Donald Trump and the Canary in the LGBT Coal Mine – Austin Ruse, Crisis Magazine

British Prime Minister Theresa May Appears to be a Serious Anglican Christian – Mark Kellner, Catholic Herald

