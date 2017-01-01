Click on The Transgender Movement Targets Autistic Children link to read more.
Jan. 7, 2017
Transgender Movement Targets Autistic Children, 'Sindr' App for Young Catholics, and More!
Tito Edwards
The Transgender Movement Targets Autistic Children – Elise Ehrhard, Crisis Magazine
The ‘Sindr’ app May Sound Silly, but It’s a Godsend for Young Catholics – Stephen Bullivant, Catholic Herald
What They Do With Beautiful Old Churches in the Brisbane Archdiocese – Frank Walker, The Stumbling Block
This Moving Documentary Takes Look at Franciscan Friars – Robert Barbry II, epicPew
NLM: Four Bloggers Submit Dubium to Eye of the Tiber Concerning Its Status as Satire – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z's Blog
Safe Spaces and Special Little Snowflakes – Ryan Kraeger, Ignitum Today
What This Little Girl Does For This Widower Might Make You Cry – Tracy Bua Smith, epicPew
God’s Perspective on Popularity – Anne DeSantis, Catholic Stand
Legal Group: Federal Law Can’t Require Sterilizations at Catholic Hospitals – Catholic News Agency
Being a Good Neighbor Every Day – Deacon Greg Lambert, Catholic Stand
Queen of Mexico, Our Lady of the Americas – David Pence, Anthropology of Accord
Donald Trump and the Canary in the LGBT Coal Mine – Austin Ruse, Crisis Magazine
British Prime Minister Theresa May Appears to be a Serious Anglican Christian – Mark Kellner, Catholic Herald
