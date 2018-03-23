The Time the Pope Was Elected by Accident – Billy Ryan, uCatholic

Who Killed Father Kunz. . . 20 Years Later – Fr. Z’s Blog

Can Our Prayers Affect the Past? – Tim Staples, Catholic Answers Magazine

The College of The Holy Cross (Massachusetts) Succumbs to Political Correctness – William Kilpatrick Ph.D., Crisis Magazine

What You Need to Know About Worse Than Murder Inc. – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic

Why are Oxen Perched on the Cathedral of Laon? – Caroline Becker, Aleteia

Sex Education: Chipping Away at the Culture of Death – Birgit Jones, Catholic Stand

Killing the Bible Softly with Your Appeals – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

Reasons for Relativism – J. Budziszewski Ph.D., Mercatornet

An Online Source for Ceramic Images & Hand-Carved Shrines – David Clayton, New Liturgical Movement

New Vestment Work: A Gothic Chasuble from Altarworthy – Shawn R. Tribe, Liturgical Arts Journal

The Sacramental Ecclesiology of St. Ignatius of Antioch & Joseph Ratzinger – Veronica A. Arntz, Homiletic & Pastoral Review

Life Hidden in Mystery – Peter Darcy, Catholic Stand

Geriatric Spirituality – Cornelius F. Murphy Esq., Homiletic & Pastoral Review

The Seven Samurai & a Parkland Shooting Reflection – Dave Griffy, Daffey Thoughts

The West Must Grasp Religion if It is to Fight ISIS – Fr. Alexander Lucie-Smith Ph.D., Catholic Herald

