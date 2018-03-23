The Crowning of Pope Gregory XI, A.D. 1371, a miniature from the Froissarts Chroniques (Credit: uCatholic)
The Time the Pope Was Elected by Accident, Who Killed Father Kunz. . . 20 Years Later, and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
The Time the Pope Was Elected by Accident – Billy Ryan, uCatholic
Who Killed Father Kunz. . . 20 Years Later – Fr. Z’s Blog
Can Our Prayers Affect the Past? – Tim Staples, Catholic Answers Magazine
The College of The Holy Cross (Massachusetts) Succumbs to Political Correctness – William Kilpatrick Ph.D., Crisis Magazine
What You Need to Know About Worse Than Murder Inc. – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
Why are Oxen Perched on the Cathedral of Laon? – Caroline Becker, Aleteia
Sex Education: Chipping Away at the Culture of Death – Birgit Jones, Catholic Stand
Killing the Bible Softly with Your Appeals – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
Reasons for Relativism – J. Budziszewski Ph.D., Mercatornet
An Online Source for Ceramic Images & Hand-Carved Shrines – David Clayton, New Liturgical Movement
New Vestment Work: A Gothic Chasuble from Altarworthy – Shawn R. Tribe, Liturgical Arts Journal
The Sacramental Ecclesiology of St. Ignatius of Antioch & Joseph Ratzinger – Veronica A. Arntz, Homiletic & Pastoral Review
Life Hidden in Mystery – Peter Darcy, Catholic Stand
Geriatric Spirituality – Cornelius F. Murphy Esq., Homiletic & Pastoral Review
The Seven Samurai & a Parkland Shooting Reflection – Dave Griffy, Daffey Thoughts
The West Must Grasp Religion if It is to Fight ISIS – Fr. Alexander Lucie-Smith Ph.D., Catholic Herald
For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩ Big Pulpit ☩.
View Comments