The Three Pitfalls of Arguing Online, What Actually Were the Crusades, Are You Confused, and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
The Three Pitfalls of Arguing Online – Trent Horn, Catholic Answers Magazine
What Actually Were the Crusades? 6 Things You Might Be Getting Wrong – ChurchPop
Are You Confused? – H.L. Duncan, Catholic Stand
Blessed Maria of the Angels: Joyful Martyr of the Spanish Civil War – Sarah Metts, Catholic Exchange
Pope Francis Said Doing This is Like Stealing from The Poor – uCatholic
How “Cheap Sex” is Changing Our Relationships and Marriages – Leslie Fain, The Catholic World Report
Catholic Writers on Why They haven’t Signed the Filial Correction – Catholic Herald
Ridiculous Couple Sues Catholic Charities over Adoption – Matthew Archbold, Creative Minority Report
How to Fit Fundraising Into Your Catholic Faith – Brice Sokolowski, Catholic Fundraiser
Dr. Johnson and His Fine English Dictionary – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
Cardinal Sarah: Holy See has the Last Word on Liturgical Translations – Fr. Z’s Blog
Contemporary Tyranny and Catholic Social Doctrine – James Kalb J.D., Crisis Magazine
Tilling The Soil Of Faith – Deacon Greg Lambert, Catholic Stand
Will Pope Francis Really Change Catholic Doctrine? - Andrea Gagliarducci, Vatican at a Glance
Let’s Dialogue. . .But Not on the Death Penalty – Fr. Dwight Longenecker
Las Vegas Survivor Says Ordeal Turned Him from Agnostic to Believer in God - ChurchPop
Christian Baker Asked to Bake Cake for Satanists – Matthew Archbold, Creative Minority Report
Can Patriotism and Protest Coexist in Professional Sports? – Thomas J. Nash, The Catholic World Report
Why Birthdays Should Be Celebrated – Clifford Staples, Crisis Magazine
Is Nietzsche the Antidote to the Snowflake Generation? – Francis Phillips, Catholic Herald
