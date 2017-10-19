The Three Pitfalls of Arguing Online – Trent Horn, Catholic Answers Magazine

What Actually Were the Crusades? 6 Things You Might Be Getting Wrong – ChurchPop

Are You Confused? – H.L. Duncan, Catholic Stand

Blessed Maria of the Angels: Joyful Martyr of the Spanish Civil War – Sarah Metts, Catholic Exchange

Pope Francis Said Doing This is Like Stealing from The Poor – uCatholic

How “Cheap Sex” is Changing Our Relationships and Marriages – Leslie Fain, The Catholic World Report

Catholic Writers on Why They haven’t Signed the Filial Correction – Catholic Herald

Ridiculous Couple Sues Catholic Charities over Adoption – Matthew Archbold, Creative Minority Report

How to Fit Fundraising Into Your Catholic Faith – Brice Sokolowski, Catholic Fundraiser

Dr. Johnson and His Fine English Dictionary – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic

Cardinal Sarah: Holy See has the Last Word on Liturgical Translations – Fr. Z’s Blog

Contemporary Tyranny and Catholic Social Doctrine – James Kalb J.D., Crisis Magazine

Tilling The Soil Of Faith – Deacon Greg Lambert, Catholic Stand

Will Pope Francis Really Change Catholic Doctrine? - Andrea Gagliarducci, Vatican at a Glance

Let’s Dialogue. . .But Not on the Death Penalty – Fr. Dwight Longenecker

Las Vegas Survivor Says Ordeal Turned Him from Agnostic to Believer in God - ChurchPop

Christian Baker Asked to  Bake Cake for Satanists – Matthew Archbold, Creative Minority Report

Can Patriotism and Protest Coexist in Professional Sports? – Thomas J. Nash, The Catholic World Report

Why Birthdays Should Be Celebrated – Clifford Staples, Crisis Magazine

Is Nietzsche the Antidote to the Snowflake Generation? – Francis Phillips, Catholic Herald

