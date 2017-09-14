Click on The Terrifying New Patroness of Abortion is a Demon link to read more.
The Terrifying New Patroness of Abortion is a Demon, Growing an Ordinariate Parish, and More Links!
The Terrifying New Patroness of Abortion is a Demon - Scott Smith, All Roads Lead to Rome+++
Growing an Anglican Ordinariate Parish – Shane Schaetzel, Catholic in the Ozarks
7 Sorrows Rosary: Solace for Suffering Souls – Maura Roan McKeegan, Catholic Exchange
“The Desire for God Is Written In The Human Heart” – Anne DeSantis, Catholic Stand
“In Heaven, There Is Only Singing”: Fr. George Rutler Interview – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement
5 Enduring Quotes from St. Teresa of Kolkata – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
What Our TV Shows Say About Us – Julie Machado, Catholic Stand
Archaeologists Uncover Evidence of King Hezekiah of Biblical Accounts – Daniel Esparza Aleteia
How to Find the Right Words for Your Next Fundraiser – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
Google is Evil; A Round-up – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
Postscript: Anglican Restoration of Medieval Rood Screens & More – David Clayton, Claritas
What Is the True Understanding of Causality? – Dennis Bonnette Ph.D., Strange Notions
Fulton J. Sheen, “America is Suffering from Tolerance” – Dan Byron, Catholic Stand
Russian Byzantine Catholic Church: Caught between the Vatican & Russian Orthodox – Rome Reports
Quæritur: Deacon Consumed Unconsecrated Hosts which Dropped to the Floor – Fr. Z’s Blog
Has a Pope Ever Visited Oxford? – Fr. John Hunwicke, Fr Hunwicke’s Mutual Enrichment
We Should Never Forget the Nazis’ Sinister Occult Roots – Francis Phillips, Catholic Herald
Cardinal Ratzinger Interview: Vatican II Was Not Well Implemented – The Catholic Thing
Another Young Person’s Reaction about Liturgical Reform – Fr. Z’s Blog
Low Wages & Easy Speeches – Thomas Storck, Ethika Politika
