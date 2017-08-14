The Surprising Liturgical Coincidence of the Solar Eclipse - Philip Kosloski, Aleteia

St. Joan of Arc Statue Defaced, Ignorance & Hate – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic

17 Saints Every Student Needs to Begin the School Year – Theresa Williams, epicPew

Fr. James Martin’s Interesting Interpretation of Jesus & the Canaanite Woman - ChurchPop

Some North Koreans Choosing Christ Over Kim, Despite Persecution – John Burger, Aleteia

The Catholic Church’s Commitment to Counteracting Racism – Justin McClain, Catholic Stand

What a Fundraiser Should Do Every Week – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.com

Attacks in Barcelona are Part of a Growing Worldwide War – Fr. James V. Schall S.J., The Catholic World Report

“LIT” is One of the Best Catholic Resources Available – Shaun McAfee O.P., epicPew

Guam: We’re Told We’d have 14 Minutes from Launch to Hit – Grace Emily Stark, Aleteia

Melancholic Temperaments, Desires vs. Temptations & Discerning God’s Will – Dan Burke, Catholic Spiritual Direction

St. Junípero Serra Statue Vandalized in Southern California – ChurchPop

Charlottesville without Natural Law – Jeffrey A. Mirus Ph.D., Catholic Culture

Was There an Eclipse on Good Friday? – Msgr. Charles Pope, Community in Mission

Why Mary’s Queenship Matters – Laura DeMaria, Catholic Stand

LCWR Update: Fidget Spinner, Mickey Mouse & Interesting Gestures – Fr. Z’s Blog

Violating Seal of Confession Won’t Help Abuse Victims in Australia – Fr. Alexander Lucie-Smith Ph.D., Catholic Herald

Peters on Nichols – Fr. Z’s Blog

Mary’s Assumption in the Eastern Tradition – Fr. Deacon Daniel G. Dozier, Catholic Answers Magazine

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.

Follow 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' on facebook and twitter.