A Painting of the Ruins of Elgin Cathedral (Credit: Crisis Magazine)
The Suicide of the West, The Most Beautiful Representations of the Virgin Mary, and More Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
The Suicide of the West: A Tale of Two Miracles - John Horvat II, Crisis Magazine+++
The Most Beautiful Representations of the Virgin Mary – Fr. Michael Rennier & Marzena Devoud, Aleteia
Will GK Chesterton be Canonised as a Saint? – Fr. Ian Boyd, Catholic Herald
The Courage to Endure to the End – Janet Meyer, Catholic Stand
Pronouns, Prefixes, & the Cult of the Self – R.M. Stangler Ph.D., Crisis Magazine
How to Know if a Trend is “For You” – Meghan Ashley, Meghan Ashley Styling
Keeping Those Kids Catholic – One Mad Mom
Robert Louis Stevenson’s Savage Defense of St. Damien of Molokai – Alex R. Hey, epicPew
Prelate Calls on Brother Bishops to Celebrate Traditional Pontifical Mass, TLM – Fr. Z's Blog
6 Simple & Fun Ways to Keep Homeschool Burnout at Bay – Hea. Hryniewiecki, Seton Magazine
You Need a Silent Retreat – Kim Heilman, Catholic Lane
The Four Causes of Holy Mother Church – Steven J. Rummelsburg, Integrated Catholic Life™
For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩ Big Pulpit ☩.
View Comments