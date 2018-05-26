The Suicide of the West: A Tale of Two Miracles - John Horvat II, Crisis Magazine+++

The Most Beautiful Representations of the Virgin Mary – Fr. Michael Rennier & Marzena Devoud, Aleteia

Will GK Chesterton be Canonised as a Saint? – Fr. Ian Boyd, Catholic Herald

The Courage to Endure to the End – Janet Meyer, Catholic Stand

Pronouns, Prefixes, & the Cult of the Self – R.M. Stangler Ph.D., Crisis Magazine

How to Know if a Trend is “For You” – Meghan Ashley, Meghan Ashley Styling

Keeping Those Kids Catholic – One Mad Mom

Robert Louis Stevenson’s Savage Defense of St. Damien of Molokai – Alex R. Hey, epicPew

Prelate Calls on Brother Bishops to Celebrate Traditional Pontifical Mass, TLM – Fr. Z's Blog

6 Simple & Fun Ways to Keep Homeschool Burnout at Bay – Hea. Hryniewiecki, Seton Magazine

You Need a Silent Retreat – Kim Heilman, Catholic Lane

The Four Causes of Holy Mother Church – Steven J. Rummelsburg, Integrated Catholic Life™

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on  Big Pulpit .