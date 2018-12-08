The Stare of Medusa & the Return Gaze of Christ - Cyril O’Regan Ph.D., Church Life Journal+++

Recognition for a Much-Neglected English Catholic Artist – K.V. Turley, Crisis Magazine

How This Missionary Found a Muslim Lady’s Secret Love for Jesus in Saudi Arabia – ChurchPOP

The Everyday Costs of Discipleship – Constance T. Hull, Catholic Exchange

The Official Prayer to Pope Saint John Paul II – Billy Ryan, uCatholic

In Defense of Holy Marriage – Deacon Michael Bickerstaff, Integrated Catholic Life™

Is Celibacy Really Superior to Marriage? – J.P. Nunez, Catholic Exchange

Underground Catholics Forced to Become “Official” – Shen Xiang, Bitter Winter

African Fertility is Right Where It Should Be – Lyman Stone, Mercatornet

The Enduring Attraction of the End Times – Russell Shaw, The Catholic World Report

The Canadian Euthanasia Express Rolls On – Margaret Somerville, Mercatornet

Only One Sexual Activity Promotes Health – Christopher Kaczor Ph.D.

On the Prudence of Borders – Robert F. Gorman, Crisis Magazine

What Does the Catholic Church Teach About Immigration? – A. Garofolo, Those Catholic Men

When Men of the Cloth Do Wicked Things – Filip Mazurczak, The Catholic Thing

Send Smoke of Satan to Tour Bishop, Really, Do It – Jeffrey A. Mirus Ph.D., Catholic Culture++

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on  Big Pulpit .