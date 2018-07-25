St. Anthony of Padua (Credit: Public Domain via Aleteia)
The St. Anthony Never Been Known to Fail Prayer, How Angels Help Us to Heaven, and More Great Links!
This Prayer to St. Anthony is Said to Have “Never Been Known to Fail” - Philip Kosloski, Aleteia+++
How Angels Help Us to Heaven – Dan Burke, Catholic Spiritual Direction
5 Creative Preachers Who Knew “the Medium is the Message” – Nicholas Senz, Aleteia
Protestant Myths About the Catholic Faith – Sarah Covey, Catholic Stand
Good News: Washington DC’s New Auxiliary Bishop & Key Priest at Detroit’s Major Seminary – Fr. Z's Blog
The Complicated Joy & Tragic Gift of Adoption – Emily S. Chapman, The Catholic Table
Fr. Donald Calloway Endorses Rosary Coast to Coast – Fr. Richard Heilmann, Roman Catholic Man
Time to Say “No Thanks” to Liturgical Deviations – Monika Rheinschmitt, Die Tagespost
How Politics Becomes Religion – Samuel Gregg D.Phil., The Catholic World Report
Some want to Run the Church Like a Business, Bad Idea – Fr. Alexander Lucie-Smith Ph.D., Catholic Herald
The Crisis of Authority – Deborah Gyapong, The Anglicanorum Coetibus Society
The LGBT Logic Pit – Ben Butera, The American Catholic
On Useless Pursuits: A Reflection on Prayer – Nathalie Fernandez, Ignitum Today
3 Tips to Stop Struggling to Find Donors - Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
Crusader Feasts in Spain: The Triumph of the Holy Cross – Notkerus Balbulus, Canticum Salomonis
Book Review: On Islam Is on Target – William Kilpatrick Ph.D., Crisis Magazine
Colors & Skintone: How Many Should Your Closet Really Have? – Meghan Ashley Styling
Speak for Yourself, Cardinal Farrell – Jennifer Roback Morse Ph.D.
For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩ Big Pulpit ☩.