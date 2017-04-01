Claims of “Eye” Miracle at Church of the Holy Sepulchre Circulate on Facebook - ChurchPop

Why Do Catholics Make the Sign of the Cross before Praying? – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia

How to Respond to Relativism with Logic and Love – Paul Senz, The Catholic World Report

A Bishop of Consequence: Archbishop Charles J. Chaput O.F.M. Chap. – George Weigel, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report

Exorcism: Spiritual Pest-Control – Elizabeth Jean Seah, Ignitum Today

When the Needle on the Spiritual Tank is On “E” – Anthony S. Layne, Catholic Stand

An Ethic of Feeling – David Carlin, The Catholic Thing

A Newspaper Nutty Over Cardinal Sarah’s Address in Germany – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

The Case for Christ: Lee Strobel Answers Questions via a Podcast – Catholic Answers

Hidden Symbols Around the Altar of St. Peter’s Basilica – Maria Paola Daud and Daniel Esparza, Aleteia

An Ancient Pallium Displayed at the Vatican Museums – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement

The Two Americas – Kevin O’Brien, St. Genesius Net

The Stuff Nobody Wants – John Horvat II, Crisis Magazine

Signs of the Anti-Christ – Justin Pisani, You for Christ

