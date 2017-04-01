Click on Claims of “Eye” Miracle at Church of the Holy Sepulchre Circulate on Facebook link to read more.
Blogs | Apr. 18, 2017
The So-Called "Eye" Miracle, Why Do We Make the Sign of the Cross, and More Great Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Claims of “Eye” Miracle at Church of the Holy Sepulchre Circulate on Facebook - ChurchPop
Why Do Catholics Make the Sign of the Cross before Praying? – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
How to Respond to Relativism with Logic and Love – Paul Senz, The Catholic World Report
A Bishop of Consequence: Archbishop Charles J. Chaput O.F.M. Chap. – George Weigel, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report
Exorcism: Spiritual Pest-Control – Elizabeth Jean Seah, Ignitum Today
When the Needle on the Spiritual Tank is On “E” – Anthony S. Layne, Catholic Stand
An Ethic of Feeling – David Carlin, The Catholic Thing
A Newspaper Nutty Over Cardinal Sarah’s Address in Germany – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
The Case for Christ: Lee Strobel Answers Questions via a Podcast – Catholic Answers
Hidden Symbols Around the Altar of St. Peter’s Basilica – Maria Paola Daud and Daniel Esparza, Aleteia
An Ancient Pallium Displayed at the Vatican Museums – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement
The Two Americas – Kevin O’Brien, St. Genesius Net
The Stuff Nobody Wants – John Horvat II, Crisis Magazine
Signs of the Anti-Christ – Justin Pisani, You for Christ
