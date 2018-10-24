The Sin of Silence, Turning Prison Cells into Monastic Cells, Bored at Mass, and More Great Links!
The Sin of Silence - Fr. Z’s Blog+++
Turning Prison Cells into Monastic Cells – David Clayton, New Liturgical Movement
If You’re Bored at Mass, It Means Your Brain isn’t Working – David L. Gray, DavidLGray.info++
Where to Find a Traditional Mass – Shane Schaetzel, Complete Christianity++
Teaching Kids the Truth About Marriage – Leila Miller, Catholic Answers Magazine
Insipid Church Music: A Role in the Crisis? – Mark Langley, Lion & Ox
How to Teach Human Dignity & Modesty to Kids from an Early Age – Mathilde De Robi, Aleteia
False Teachers, What is a Catholic to Do? – Msgr. Charles Pope, Community in Mission
Opus Dei Celebrates 90th Anniversary with a New Book About Its Founder – John Burger, Aleteia
Escalating the War on Crisis Pregnancy Centers – Anne Hendershott, The Catholic World Report
What Does the Old Testament Say about the Blessed Virgin Mary? – Marge Fenelon
Bishop’s Failure to Enforce Canon Law Doesn’t Excuse the Laity from Following It – Edward N. Peters J.C.D. J.D., In the Light of the Law
Continuous Daily Updates on the Sex Abuse Scandals & Cover-ups - Big Pulpit
Work & Rest, a Short Devotional – Brandon Schild, Catholic Stand
What is Biblical Typology? Show with Steve Ray on EWTN’s “Journey Home” – Steve Ray, Defenders of the Catholic Faith
New Statements & the Church’s Trust Deficit – Robert Royal Ph.D., The Catholic Thing
For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩ Big Pulpit ☩.