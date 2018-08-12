The Weeping Madonna (Pic Credit: Screen Shot from Fr. Dwight Longenecker)
The Sign of the Weeping Madonna, A Masterpiece of Catholic Art is Unveiled in Malta, and More Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
The Sign of the Weeping Madonna - Fr. Dwight Longenecker
Live Perpetual Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament – Adorecast
A Masterpiece of Catholic Art is Unveiled in Malta – Fr. Alexander Lucie-Smith Ph.D., Catholic Herald
McCarrick Watch: Up-to-Date News on the former-Cardinal McCarrick Homosexual Predation & Cover-Up Scandal - Big Pulpit
Catholic Items You See, But Probably Don’t Know The Names Of – Amy O’Connell, epicPew
A Prayer for Those Who Have Loved Ones with Anxiety and/or Depression – Laura Durant, Healing Heart of Jesus
The Sunday Obligation – Fr. John Hunwicke, Fr Hunwicke’s Mutual Enrichment
What Is It Actually Like To Be Ordained a Priest? – Fr. Michael Ward, Catholic Herald
Catholic Masculinity: How Men Can Grow in Holiness – Will Wright, Catholic Link
Modesty Is More Than What We Wear – Jeannie Ewing, Catholic Exchange
Is Humanae Vitae Infallible Teaching? – Tom Nash, Catholic Answers Magazine
13 God-Centered Reasons to Go to Church Every Weekend – Fr. Edward Looney, Catholic Exchange
Are You Just a Sunday-Morning Catholic? – Francis Phillips, Catholic Herald
Put Your Faith in Christ, Not in Feelings – Constance T. Hull, Catholic Exchange
Arranging the EF Breviary for the Rest of the Liturgical Year 2018 – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement
The Biography of Dr. Warren Carroll – Alan L. Anderson, The Catholic World Report
Man Thanks Australian Saint for Miracle Parkinson’s Cure – Catherine Sheehan, Catholic Herald
