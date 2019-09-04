John De Guzman | Twitter | Fair Use

The Seminarian & Story Behind A Viral Catholic Hashtag, #BreviaryViews, and More!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

The Seminarian & Story Behind A Viral Catholic Hashtag, #BreviaryViews – Fr. Edward Looney at Aleteia +1

How Spiritual Well-Being Is A Key Factor For Health Outcomes – Aideé Granados at Aleteia

Adventures In “Gay” Ad Blocking – Fr. Z’s Blog

Jesuit Superior General Reverend Sosa’s Remarks On The Devil Warrant Official Response – Edward N. Peters, J.D.L., J.D., at In the Light of the Law

George Cardinal Pell Is Innocent; Those Who Persecute Him Are Not – Michael Warren Davis at Crisis Magazine

Relevant Radio Spending $17.7M To Acquire 14 AM Stations & 7 FM Translators – Fr. Francis J. Hoffman at Relevant Radio

God Wants a Repentant Church, Not a Relevant Church – Jonathan B. Coe at Crisis Magazine

Jeffrey Epstein’s Soul, Prayer, Judgement, Mercy, & Hell – Peter Darcy at Catholic Stand

Joe Biden’s Adventures in the Natural Law – Hadley Arkes, Ph.D., at The Catholic Thing

Winning the Person, Not the Argument – Joe Heschmeyer, J.D., at Catholic Answers Magazine

Money & Salvation: Handle With Care! – Ray Sullivan at Catholic Stand

Villainy & Virtue in the Early Church – Paul Senz at The Catholic World Report

Called to the Light – Erin Cain at Ignitum Today

Why Restoring the Roman Rite to Its Fullness is Not “Traddy Antiquarianism” – Peter A. Kwasniewski, Ph.D., at New Liturgical Movement

Catholic Alyssa Milano Killed Two of Her Babies in Abortions, Admits Using Abortion as Birth Control – Micaiah Bilger at Life News

Archaeologists Unearth the Church of the Apostles Near Sea of Galilee – Nancy Flory at The Stream

Amazon Online Bans Books About Same-Sex Attraction, But Not Nazi Propaganda – Glenn T. Stanton at The Federalist

How Monks Helped Invent Sign Language – Inés Antón Dayas at History Mag via National Geographic

The Shroud Of Turin Cannot Be Dismissed So Easily – Francis Phillips at Catholic Herald

