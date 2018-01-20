The Secret Deathbed Catholic Conversion of the King of England - Billy Ryan, uCatholic+++

Who or What Is the Antichrist? – Msgr. Charles Pope, Community in Mission

Irish “Mass Path” Near “Star Wars Island”, for Secret Worship, Mapped. . . – Fr. Z’s Blog

Possible Ordinariate Solution for Anglo-Catholics Regarding Female ‘Bishops’ – Fr. John Hunwicke, Fr Hunwicke’s Mutual Enrichment

Social Media Takes on Prayer: Why We Pray & Act – Paul Kniaz, Catholic Stand

A Day in the Life of a Catholic Fundraiser – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

RIP Father Matthew Lamb: Pater et Magister – Michael Dauphinais, The Catholic Thing

How I Came to Embrace Grief – Robert Wargas, The Catholic Herald

Fr. Thomas Reese’s Quixotic, Irrational Battle with Greek Philosophy – Matthew Cullinan Hoffman, The Catholic World Report

Time for a Spiritual Health Assessment – Regis Nicoll, Crisis Magazine

Tonsure, Minor Orders & Subdiaconal Ordination in Fréjus-Toulon – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement

Is a Sense of Humor Necessary for Salvation? – Fr. Basil Cole O.P., Homiletic & Pastoral Review

