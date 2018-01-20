Click on The Secret Deathbed Catholic Conversion of the King of England link to read more.
The Secret Deathbed Catholic Conversion of the King of England, Who Is the Antichrist, and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
The Secret Deathbed Catholic Conversion of the King of England - Billy Ryan, uCatholic+++
Who or What Is the Antichrist? – Msgr. Charles Pope, Community in Mission
Irish “Mass Path” Near “Star Wars Island”, for Secret Worship, Mapped. . . – Fr. Z’s Blog
Possible Ordinariate Solution for Anglo-Catholics Regarding Female ‘Bishops’ – Fr. John Hunwicke, Fr Hunwicke’s Mutual Enrichment
Social Media Takes on Prayer: Why We Pray & Act – Paul Kniaz, Catholic Stand
A Day in the Life of a Catholic Fundraiser – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
RIP Father Matthew Lamb: Pater et Magister – Michael Dauphinais, The Catholic Thing
How I Came to Embrace Grief – Robert Wargas, The Catholic Herald
Fr. Thomas Reese’s Quixotic, Irrational Battle with Greek Philosophy – Matthew Cullinan Hoffman, The Catholic World Report
Time for a Spiritual Health Assessment – Regis Nicoll, Crisis Magazine
Tonsure, Minor Orders & Subdiaconal Ordination in Fréjus-Toulon – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement
Is a Sense of Humor Necessary for Salvation? – Fr. Basil Cole O.P., Homiletic & Pastoral Review
