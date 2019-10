Celtic Cross Hidden in Irish Forest (Source: uCatholic)

The Secret Celtic Tree Cross Hidden in an Irish Forest, Did Noah Really Live For 950 Years and More!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

The History Behind the Secret Celtic Tree Cross Hidden in an Irish Forest – Billy Ryan at uCatholic +1

Did Noah Really Live For 950 Years? – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia +1

Live Perpetual Adoration Of The Blessed Sacrament Via Adorecast – Team Catholify

The Scapular of St. Michael the Archangel – Guadalupe Rodriguez at ATX Catholic

Which Materials May Be Used For The Chalice & Paten? – Msgr. Charles Pope at Our Sunday Visitor

Bishops & The Internet – Positive Developments – Fr. Z’s Blog

Learn to See Harmonious Proportion in Architecture: Victorian Suburbs in West London – David Clayton at New Liturgical Movement

Three Lessons From Rembrandt’s Prodigal Son – Dustin Siggins at Catholic Exchange

On Being a Good Pastor – Fr. John Catoir at Catholic Stand

Increase Your Trust In God With This Prayer To Our Lady Of Mercy – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

Want To Grow In Prayer? Work On Virtue – Connie Rossini at Catholic Spiritual Direction

Make A Pilgrimage To New Orleans’ Majestic St. Louis Cathedral – Jim Graves at Aleteia

The Holy Influence of St. Bernard of Clairvaux – Cari Donaldson at Catholic Exchange

The Gift Of Understanding – Daniel Burke at Catholic Spiritual Direction

Father Augustus Tolton – Off the Shelf with Deacon Harold Burke-Sivers – Pete Socks at Catholic Stand

How I Wrote A Symphony About The Holy Spirit – Sir James MacMillan at Catholic Herald

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.