The Scientific Possibility of Adam and Eve, A Popular Atheist Meme Gets Debunked, and More Links!
The Scientific Possibility of Adam & Eve – Dennis Bonnette Ph.D., Strange Notions
A Popular Atheist Meme Gets Debunked – Mike Flynn, The TOF Spot
McCarrick Watch: Up-to-Date News on the former-Cardinal McCarrick Homosexual Predation & Cover-Up Scandal (Wednesday Updated) - Big Pulpit
LGBT-ism versus Christianity – David Carlin, The Catholic Thing
Living the Marian Option in an Age of Anti-Mary – Paul Senz, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report
The Eucharist in John’s Gospel – Deacon Michael Bickerstaff, Integrated Catholic Life™
Effective Pro-Life Strategies for a Post-Roe World – Nicholas Senz, Crisis Magazine
The Eucharistic Jesus Is a Mighty Force Against the Devil – Venatius Oforka, Catholic Exchange
Another Wreckovated Church Gets Un-wrecked – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement
The Importance of Liturgical Beauty – Shawn R. Tribe, Liturgical Arts Journal
Poetry’s Place in Education – Diane Coene, Newman Society
Rome Opens Cause for Sainthood of Chiara Corbella Petrillo – Theresa Williams, epicPew
Core Beliefs in Addiction Recovery – Peter Kleponis Ph.D., Those Catholic Men
A Quiet Place, Movie Review – Nicholas Lye, Ignitum Today
The Dangerous Gay Hermeneutics of Eve Tushnet – Joseph Sciambra
To School, or Homeschool? The Question That Won’t Go Away – Veronika Winkels, Mercatornet
3 Simple Reasons Why Veiling Is Making a Comeback with Young Women – ChurchPOP
Google is Giving $10,000 a Month to Catholic Non-Profits & Charities – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
Italy Receives Second Personal Parish for Immemorial Mass of All Ages – Tancred, The Eponymous Flower
