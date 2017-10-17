Click on The Science of Miracles from Fatima to the Eucharist link to read more.
The Science of Miracles, Mortification and Self-denial, Catholicism and Order, and More Great Links!
The Science of Miracles from Fatima to the Eucharist – Bob Kurland Ph.D., Aleteia
Mortification and Self-denial – Dan Burke, Catholic Spiritual Direction
Catholicism Brings Order To Your Soul, But Only If You Let It – Carrie Gress Ph.D., Claritas
Extending Mercy in Forgiveness – Marcellino D’Ambrosio Ph.D., Catholic Exchange
The 5 Effects of the Sacrament of Confirmation, One Infographic – ChurchPop
What a Convert to Catholicism in the Anglican Ordinariate from Islam Discovered about Western Civilisation – Francis Phillips, Catholic Herald
The Key to Finding Balance for a Happy, Holy, Catholic Life – ChurchPop
Overcoming Fr. James Martin’s Dissent Through Genuine and Transforming Love – Janet E. Smith, The Catholic World Report
The New Pro-Life Movement: Been There, Done That – Peter Wolfgang, Crisis Magazine
More Good News From England – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement
Athletic Spirituality and Competition, Part II – Cameron Edman, Catholic Stand
Gather a Community before You Gather Donors – Brice Sokolowski, Catholic Fundraiser
Catholic School: Use ‘Preferred Pronouns’ of Transgender Pupils – Dan Hitchens, Catholic Herald
The Normalization of Delusional Thinking – William Kilpatrick Ph.D., Crisis Magazine
Age of Pushy Politics: Why Shy Away from Proclaiming the Faith? – Nicholas Senz, The Catholic World Report
The One True Church – Shane Schaetzel, Catholic in the Ozarks
The Las Vegas Massacre – How Do We Cope – Gary Zimak, Catholic Exchange
Rediscovering Hilarie Belloc’s ‘The Great Heresies’: Islam – David Warren, The Catholic Thing
PodCazt 155: Latin Forms of Absolution, Vetus, and Novus Ordo – Fr. Z’s Blog
Anti-Catholic Critics Oppose Orthodox Council on Unity - Tyler Arnold, Crisis Magazine
How to Destroy Catholicism in America – David Carlin, The Catholic Thing
Cardinal Ouellet Denounces ‘Alarmist’ Interpretations of Amoris Lætitia – Catholic News Service via Catholic Herald
St.Therese: Herald of the Apocalypse? – Fr. Robert McTeigue S.J., Aleteia
Spirit of Vatican II Group Wants to Scrap Theology of the Body – Phil Lawler, Catholic Culture
On the Blithe Ignorance about the National Anthem – Fr. George Rutler, Crisis Magazine
For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩ Big Pulpit ☩.