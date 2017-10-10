Click on The Science of Angels link to read more.
The Science of Angels, Lesson on Self-Sacrifice, Scientific American and Anti-Catholicism, and More!
The Science of Angels – Stacy Trasancos Ph.D., Catholic Answers Magazine
The Lesson on Self-Sacrifice I Learned From a Seed my Father Planted – Michael Cretaro, Catholic Stand
Scientific American Magazine Regurgitates Ancient Anti-Catholicism – Foxfier, The American Catholic
The Heartbreak of Making End of Life Decisions – Wendy McMahon, Catholic Stand
Ten Things that Make the Liturgy the Loveliest Thing on Earth – Fr. Dwight Longenecker
Why the Debate about Aborting Down Syndrome Babies Matters – Fr. Matthew Schneider L.C., Catholic Stand
Worried About State of the World, Here Are 5 Bible Verses You Should Know – Gary Zimak, Catholic Exchange
The Biblical Roots of the Assumption of Mary – Msgr. Charles Pope, Community in Mission
Vulnerable Young People: Victims of the Sexual Revolution – Francis Phillips, Catholic Herald
How to Perfect Your ‘Thank You’ in Fundraising – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
An Old Documentary on Monastic Life – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement
The Blurring of Logical, Natural Distinctions – Mitchell Kalpakgian Ph.D., Truth & Charity Forum
Why is the Gospel Read from the Left Side of the Altar? – Brian Williams, Liturgy Guy
On Giving Catholic Books Away – Clifford Staples, Crisis Magazine
New Sacred Music Disc: Renaissance Polyphony of Portugal for Our Lady of Fatima – Fr. Z’s Blog
20 Years Armigerous! – Fr. Guy Selvester, Exarandorum
How a Priest was Changed by Learning the Traditional Latin Mass – Fr. Z’s Blog
Why Late Night Comedy has become a Joke – Dave Griffey, Daffey Thoughts
Quæritur: What Scenario Would You Give Communion to Divorced and Remarried? – Fr. Z’s Blog
Is it 1960 Again? – Robert Royal Ph.D., The Catholic Thing
