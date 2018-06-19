Socrates drinking Hemlock (Credit: Public Domain)
The Rise of Celebrity Suicides; Cardinal: Those Who Ask for Priestesses are Heretics; and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
The Death of Hope, The Recent Rise of Celebrity Suicides - Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic+++
Cardinal Brandmüller: Those Who Call for Priestesses are Heretics – Nick Hallett, Catholic Herald
Pope Francis Is A Canary in the Coal Mine – Melanie Jean Juneau, Catholic Stand
Holy Communion: Real or Symbolic? – Shane Schaetzel, Catholics Are Christian
The False Faces of Compassion – Ken Kniepmann, Catholic Stand
A Monsignor’s Winning Recipe for Stewardship & Fundraising – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
6 Surprising Facts About Catholicism & Soccer – Melissa Guerrero, epicPew
Your Trendy Alternative to Sandals This Summer – Meghan Ashley Styling
What Happens to Bishops Who Resign? – Nicholas Senz, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report
Disturbing Short Film “The Confession” That Somehow Won Catholic Award – Fr. Z’s Blog
First Step Towards Spiritual Health, by St. Francis de Sales – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
Now Can Somebody Silence Fr. Reese?! – One Mad Mom
Holy See Approves Opening Cause of Beatification of Iraqi Clerics Killed in ’07 – Aleteia
Is Group Spiritual Direction a Good Thing? – Fr. John Bartunek L.C., Catholic Spiritual Direction
London’s Anti-Catholic Riots Were the Bloodiest in British History – Antonia Fraser, Catholic Herald
When Justice Anthony Kennedy Retires, an Ugly Struggle Will Follow – Russell Shaw, The Catholic World Report
