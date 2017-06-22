The Research Is In: Fathers are Not Replaceable – Lucandrea Massaro, Aleteia

Report Claims Decades of Abuse Against 500 German Choir Boys – Catholic News Agency via The Catholic World Report

How to Ask for Gifts and Receive Donations – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

Five Hard Truths That Will Set You Free – Msgr. Charles Pope, Community in Mission

Dorothy Day: A Saint Like You and Me – Elizabeth Scalia, Aleteia

Do Not Be Afraid To Speak Up for Freedom – Christine Roe, Catholic Stand

What’s Behind the Turkish “Seizure” of Church Properties? – John Burger, Aleteia

Who’s Behind Spadaro, et al? – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

Salt and Light, or Confusion and Obscuration? – Jim Russell, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report

Movie Review: Dunkirk – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic

The Tradition Behind Dressing Your Baby in White at Baptism – Amélie Hillairet, Aleteia

Catholics Talking Past One Another – Timothy Kirchoff, Ethika Politika

Devil Admits to Exorcist: “I’m Afraid of the Madonna” – Gelsomino Del Guercio, Aleteia

Muslim Good Samaritans in War-Torn Marawi – Ramon Antonio A. Aldana, Catholic Stand

1,600-year-old Basilica Found Underwater in What was Ancient Nicaea - Zelda Caldwell, Aleteia

Wherein Fr. Z Rants: Cardinal Sarah’s Proposals for “Mutual Enrichment” - Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

The Catholic Saint behind the Jägermeister Logo – J-P Mauro, Aleteia

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.

Follow 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' on facebook and twitter.