The Remedy of Silence, Dating Outside the Church, The Von Trapp Family Advent Traditions, and More!
The Remedy of Silence - Sam Guzman, The Catholic Gentleman+++
Dating Outside the Church – Paul Kniaz, Catholic Stand
The Von Trapp Family Advent Traditions – Maria Augusta Von Trapp, Catholic Exchange
What Is the Purpose of the Church? – Cecily Lowe, Catholic Stand
Explaining the Angry Tone of Today’s Catholic News Coverage – Philip Lawler, Catholic Culture++
The Radical Ideal of Marriage – Mark & Ursula Boyd, Ignitum Today
Ted & The New Evangelization – Al Lumnus, Cream City Catholic
A Visual Meditation on the Unbleached Beeswax of the Requiem – Shawn R. Tribe, Liturgical Arts Journal
St. Thomas Aquinas on the Signs of the End Times – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic+
Three Ways to Have a Meaningful “Prodigal Son” Advent – John Horvat II, Crisis Magazine
Quæritur: Parish Records & Confidentiality – Fr. Z’s Blog
Possibly Lying in Confession? Help for the Scrupulous – Jimmy Akin, JimmyAkin.com
Jim Gaffigan’s “Barely Catholic” Shares The Hard Truth – Becky Roach, Catholic Link++
The Trans-Industrial Complex – Mary Hasson, Humanum Review+
6 Shocking Ways Pornography Affects the Brain, In One Infographic – ChurchPOP++
Vatican Autocracy & the U.S. Bishops – George Weigel, First Things+
