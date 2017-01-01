Click on The Religious Liberty Battle Is Not Over, It’s Just Beginning link to read more.
Blogs | Jan. 14, 2017
The Religious Liberty Battle Is Not Over, It’s Just Beginning; Prayer is Not Worship and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
The Religious Liberty Battle Is Not Over, It’s Just Beginning – Matthew Archbold, Creative Minority Report
75 Christian Leaders Sign Charter Rejecting Coercive Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity (SOGI) Laws - Anne Hendershott, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report
Prayer is Not Worship: Saintly Intercession – Jean Elizabeth Seah, Ignitum Today
The Key to True Friendship? Christlike Self-Sacrifice – Francis Phillips, Catholic Herald
Quæritur: Baptizing with the Name “Lucifer” – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
Going to First Confession As an Evangelical Convert – K. Albert Little, The Cordial Catholic
Can the Catholic Church Help an Addicted Generation? – Mary Rezac, Catholic News Agency
The “Committed Catholic” Threat - William Kilpatrick Ph.D., Crisis Magazine
Brick by Brick in Australia – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
St. Joseph: Model of a Righteous Man – Paul Oakes, Catholic Stand
Court Ruling ‘Puts Lives of Severely Disabled at Risk’ – Simon Caldwell, Catholic Herald
Catholic America under Archbishop Carroll – Ann Casey, Catholic Stand
Juneau Bishop to Head Dallas Diocese – Hannah Brockhaus, Catholic News Agency
