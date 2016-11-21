The Providence College Mob Comes for Anthony Esolen – Emmett McGroarty and Jane Robbins, Crisis Magazine

Euthanasia of Alcoholic Father Sends ‘Dangerous’ Message – Mary Rezac, Catholic News Agency

Learning by Rote: Creativity and Discipline in Life and Prayer – Jean Elizabeth Seah, Ignitum Today

Is Europe Doing Enough to Protect Persecuted Christians? – Catholic News Agency

Breaking Up With Your Church Over Politics and Turning Catholic – Clare Ansberry, The Wall Street Journal

The Importance of Face-to-Face Relationships – Anne De Santis, Catholic Stand

Anti-Christian Violence is Now Too Common to Attract the Headlines – Fr. Alexander Lucie-Smith, Catholic Herald

Winning the Battle in Prayer – Sarah Huntzinger, Catholic Stand

Reflections on Catholic Institutions in America: Part I & Part II– Timothy Kirchoff, Ethika Politika

Instead of Choosing Hell, Why Not Annihilation? – Edward Feser Ph.D.

Hopes for Transfer of Archbishop Sheen’s Body High Despite Emergency Ruling – Catholic News Service via Catholic Herald

The Church is Not Putty in the Hands of “History” - Anthony Esolen Ph.D., The Catholic Thing

