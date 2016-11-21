Click on The Providence College Mob Comes for Anthony Esolen – Emmett McGroarty and Jane Robbins of Crisis Magazine link to read more.
Blogs |
Dec. 28, 2016
The Providence College Mob Comes for Anthony Esolen, Winning the Battle in Prayer, and More Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Tito Edwards
The Providence College Mob Comes for Anthony Esolen – Emmett McGroarty and Jane Robbins, Crisis Magazine
Euthanasia of Alcoholic Father Sends ‘Dangerous’ Message – Mary Rezac, Catholic News Agency
Learning by Rote: Creativity and Discipline in Life and Prayer – Jean Elizabeth Seah, Ignitum Today
Is Europe Doing Enough to Protect Persecuted Christians? – Catholic News Agency
Breaking Up With Your Church Over Politics and Turning Catholic – Clare Ansberry, The Wall Street Journal
The Importance of Face-to-Face Relationships – Anne De Santis, Catholic Stand
Anti-Christian Violence is Now Too Common to Attract the Headlines – Fr. Alexander Lucie-Smith, Catholic Herald
Winning the Battle in Prayer – Sarah Huntzinger, Catholic Stand
Reflections on Catholic Institutions in America: Part I & Part II– Timothy Kirchoff, Ethika Politika
Instead of Choosing Hell, Why Not Annihilation? – Edward Feser Ph.D.
Hopes for Transfer of Archbishop Sheen’s Body High Despite Emergency Ruling – Catholic News Service via Catholic Herald
The Church is Not Putty in the Hands of “History” - Anthony Esolen Ph.D., The Catholic Thing
