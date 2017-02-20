Click on The Prodigal Son: A Lenten Story link to read more.
Blogs | Mar. 8, 2017
The Prodigal Son: A Lenten Story; The Rich Treasure of the Monastic Life; Dustiness; and More Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
The Prodigal Son: A Lenten Story – Deacon Greg Lambert, Catholic Stand
The Rich Treasure of the Monastic Life – Jim Graves, The Catholic World Report
Understanding Our Dustiness – Larabeth Miller, Ignitum Today
Lenten Thoughts From Kipling – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
Atheists Bring Down a Historic Cross in Santa Clara, California – Roseanne Sullivan, Catholic Pundit Wannabe
Will He Find Faith on This Earth? – Stephanie H. To, Catholic Stand
Sacred Art Gallery Opens in Scottsdale, Arizona – Deacon Lawrence, Beauty of Catholicism
Cardinal Nichols Consecrates England and Wales to the Immaculate Heart of Mary – Catholic Herald
Answers to “Dubia” from Vatican! About the Traditional Latin Mass and Overly Restrictive Bishops – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
An Anti-Catholic Who Sought to Undermine the Catholic Church, Is Now Hired by the Washington Post – Matthew Archbold, Creative Minority Report
How to be a Pervert – Edward Feser Ph.D.
How Christian are the First Family? – Fr. Alexander Lucie-Smith Ph.D., Catholic Herald
Hermit of Loreto’s 1980s Premonition About Future President Donald J. Trump - Fr. Richard Heilman, Roman Catholic Man
Welcoming Those Who “Prefer” Fornication to Marriage – Brian Williams, Liturgy Guy
For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.
Follow 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' on facebook and twitter.
View Comments