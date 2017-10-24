Click on The Problem of Effeminate Men link to read more.

The Problem of Effeminate Men, Abbey Closure Symbolizes End of Europe, Bourgeois Morality, and More!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

The Problem of Effeminate Men – Fr. Richard Heilman, Roman Catholic Man

The Closure of 800+ Year Old Himmerod Abbey Symbolizes Religious Decline Across Europe - Fr. Alexander Lucie-Smith Ph.D., Catholic Herald

Whose Bourgeois Morality: We Have Met the Bourgeois Lobby, and It Consists of German-speaking Bishops? - George Weigel, The Catholic World Report

How the Miracle of the Sun Dazzled the Sceptics - Donal Anthony Foley, Catholic Herald

Open Your Eyes Father Martin - Anthony Esolen Ph.D., Crisis Magazine

Hey, Pastors, want to Bring Us Millennials Back to Church? – J-P Mauro, Aleteia

How God’s Providence Led These Atheists to Conversion – Francis Phillips, Catholic Herald

The Catholic Faith: A Life-Altering Journey – Mark C. McCann, Catholic Stand

How to Fit Fundraising Into Your Catholic Faith – Brice Sokolowski, Catholic Fundraiser

They Sold U.S. Out – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic

Why is Satan Depicted with Horns, Red Tights and a Pitchfork? – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia

Europe at a Crossroads – Anian Christoph Wimmer, CNA/EWTN News

Medieval Nuns Recycled before Recycling was Cool – Zelda Caldwell, Aleteia

Can Catholics Believe in Karma? – Joe Heschmeyer, Shameless Popery

Newman’s Conversion . . . a Different Angle! – Fr. John Hunwicke, Fr Hunwicke’s Mutual Enrichment

Understanding Holy Spirit Through Life of Mary – Fr. Nicholas Blackwell O. Carm., Catholic Stand

Forever Young? – Joseph Kremers, The Catholic World Report

Quæritur: Must Priest Wear Cassock to Celebrate Traditional Latin Mass – Fr. Z’s Blog

Why Football Boots? – Fr. James V. Schall S.J., The Catholic World Report

The Hero-Martyrs of North America – Christopher Check, Catholic Answers Magazine

