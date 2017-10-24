The Problem of Effeminate Men – Fr. Richard Heilman, Roman Catholic Man

The Closure of 800+ Year Old Himmerod Abbey Symbolizes Religious Decline Across Europe - Fr. Alexander Lucie-Smith Ph.D., Catholic Herald

Whose Bourgeois Morality: We Have Met the Bourgeois Lobby, and It Consists of German-speaking Bishops? - George Weigel, The Catholic World Report

How the Miracle of the Sun Dazzled the Sceptics - Donal Anthony Foley, Catholic Herald

Open Your Eyes Father Martin - Anthony Esolen Ph.D., Crisis Magazine

Hey, Pastors, want to Bring Us Millennials Back to Church? – J-P Mauro, Aleteia

How God’s Providence Led These Atheists to Conversion – Francis Phillips, Catholic Herald

The Catholic Faith: A Life-Altering Journey – Mark C. McCann, Catholic Stand

How to Fit Fundraising Into Your Catholic Faith – Brice Sokolowski, Catholic Fundraiser

They Sold U.S. Out – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic

Why is Satan Depicted with Horns, Red Tights and a Pitchfork? – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia

Europe at a Crossroads – Anian Christoph Wimmer, CNA/EWTN News

Medieval Nuns Recycled before Recycling was Cool – Zelda Caldwell, Aleteia

Can Catholics Believe in Karma? – Joe Heschmeyer, Shameless Popery

Newman’s Conversion . . . a Different Angle! – Fr. John Hunwicke, Fr Hunwicke’s Mutual Enrichment

Understanding Holy Spirit Through Life of Mary – Fr. Nicholas Blackwell O. Carm., Catholic Stand

Forever Young? – Joseph Kremers, The Catholic World Report

Quæritur: Must Priest Wear Cassock to Celebrate Traditional Latin Mass – Fr. Z’s Blog

Why Football Boots? – Fr. James V. Schall S.J., The Catholic World Report

The Hero-Martyrs of North America – Christopher Check, Catholic Answers Magazine

