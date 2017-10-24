Click on The Problem of Effeminate Men link to read more.
The Problem of Effeminate Men, Abbey Closure Symbolizes End of Europe, Bourgeois Morality, and More!
The Problem of Effeminate Men – Fr. Richard Heilman, Roman Catholic Man
The Closure of 800+ Year Old Himmerod Abbey Symbolizes Religious Decline Across Europe - Fr. Alexander Lucie-Smith Ph.D., Catholic Herald
Whose Bourgeois Morality: We Have Met the Bourgeois Lobby, and It Consists of German-speaking Bishops? - George Weigel, The Catholic World Report
How the Miracle of the Sun Dazzled the Sceptics - Donal Anthony Foley, Catholic Herald
Open Your Eyes Father Martin - Anthony Esolen Ph.D., Crisis Magazine
Hey, Pastors, want to Bring Us Millennials Back to Church? – J-P Mauro, Aleteia
How God’s Providence Led These Atheists to Conversion – Francis Phillips, Catholic Herald
The Catholic Faith: A Life-Altering Journey – Mark C. McCann, Catholic Stand
How to Fit Fundraising Into Your Catholic Faith – Brice Sokolowski, Catholic Fundraiser
They Sold U.S. Out – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
Why is Satan Depicted with Horns, Red Tights and a Pitchfork? – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
Europe at a Crossroads – Anian Christoph Wimmer, CNA/EWTN News
Medieval Nuns Recycled before Recycling was Cool – Zelda Caldwell, Aleteia
Can Catholics Believe in Karma? – Joe Heschmeyer, Shameless Popery
Newman’s Conversion . . . a Different Angle! – Fr. John Hunwicke, Fr Hunwicke’s Mutual Enrichment
Understanding Holy Spirit Through Life of Mary – Fr. Nicholas Blackwell O. Carm., Catholic Stand
Forever Young? – Joseph Kremers, The Catholic World Report
Quæritur: Must Priest Wear Cassock to Celebrate Traditional Latin Mass – Fr. Z’s Blog
Why Football Boots? – Fr. James V. Schall S.J., The Catholic World Report
The Hero-Martyrs of North America – Christopher Check, Catholic Answers Magazine
For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩ Big Pulpit ☩.