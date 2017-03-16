Click on The Priesthood of the Transgendered link to read more.
Blogs | Apr. 12, 2017
The Priesthood of the Transgendered; I am a Catechist, I am Not God’s Lawyer; and More Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
The Priesthood of the Transgendered - Joe Bissonnette, Crisis Magazine
I am a Catechist, I am Not God’s Lawyer – Nick Chui, Ignitum Today
What You Need to Know About 9 of the Most Important Religious Orders - ChurchPop
Candy and Kenosis: The Stuff of Lent – Deacon Greg Lambert, Catholic Stand
Life’s Not Fair: Finding Joy by Accepting Things as They Are – Sam Guzman, The Catholic Gentleman
Silver Screen Pontius Pilates: Richard Boone – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
Happy 1st Anniversary Amoris Lætitia and a Terrific New Book Alert: Action Items! – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
Listen to Rare Recordings of J.R.R. Tolkien Reading ‘The Lord of the Rings’ – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
The Chinese Chasuble of Dom Pierre-Célestin Lou Tseng-Tsiang, O.S.B. – Shawn Tribe, New Liturgical Movement
How an Ignatian Retreat can Change Your Brain – Catholic Herald
George Cardinal Pell Talks Technology, Trump, Brexit at Book Presentation – Junno Arocho Esteves, Catholic News Service via The Toronto Catholic Register
How to Enjoy Beer Like a Trappist Monk (Video) – Daniel Esparza, Aleteia
The Still, Small Voice in the Desert Days – Mark C. McCann, Catholic Stand
Catholic Institute Leaves the United Kingdom After Years of Mental Torture Over Visa Application – Madeleine Teahan, Catholic Herald
