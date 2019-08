The “Prayer for Leading a Holy Life” by Aquinas Every Catholic Should Know, and More!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

The “Prayer for Leading a Holy Life” by Aquinas Every Catholic Should Know – Billy Ryan at uCatholic +1

My Mom Became Catholic Last Year—Here’s 10 Reasons Why – Eric Robinson at epicPew +1

Live Perpetual Adoration Of The Blessed Sacrament Via Adorecast – Team Catholify

What is a Monsignor in the Catholic Church? – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

A Young Priest Explains Why He Loves the Traditional Mass – William Riccio at New Liturgical Movement

How To. . . Use Holy Medals – The Catholic Herald

Was the Cross Really Necessary? – Regis Nicol at Crisis Magazine

5 Beautiful Prayers to the Sacred Heart of Jesus Every Catholic Should Know – ChurchPOP

What’s the difference between the Mount of Olives & the Garden of Gethsemane? – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

Students Discerning Priesthood Find Support at Faithful Catholic Colleges – Kelly Salomon at Newman Society

A Tour of the London Oratory: The Little Oratory – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

A Catholic Conscience – John Henry Cardinal Newman at The Catholic Thing

Effective Evangelization Starts With the Family - Greg Schlueter at Catholic Exchange

Did The Virgin Mary Have A Sister? – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.