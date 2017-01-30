The Power of Your Smile: St. Teresa of Calcutta – Anne DeSantis, Catholic Stand

Our Lady of the Atonement and the Ordinariate; A Cause for Concern - Shane Schaetzel, Catholic in the Ozarks

Top 6 Pro-Life Aims for Health Care Reform – Stephania Pacheco, Truth and Charity Forum

David Clohessy Resigns SNAP in Alleged Kickback Scheme; My Part in This – Fr. Gordon J. MacRae, These Stone Walls

Ad Orientem News, A Bishop Opines – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

Finding Femininity at Its Finest – Larabeth Miller, Ignitum Today

Mindfulness and Catholic Mystical Tradition (Video) – Dan Burke, Catholic Spiritual Direction

Fr. Peter West Under Fire For Being Pro-Life – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic

These Pro-choicers have Something Important to Say about the Women’s March – Melissa Keating, epicPew

We Walk, We Talk, But the Vote Won Temporarily – H.L. Duncan, Catholic Stand

Pope Francis, Steve Bannon, and the Neopelagian Crisis – Shaun Kenney, Ethika Politika

300 Years of Masonic Mischief: Wordsmithing ‘Charity’ to ‘Welfare’ and ‘Service’ – R.J.T., The Five Beasts

Bishop Zubik of Pittsburgh Asks Twitter Followers How Best to “Change” the Mass – Brian Williams, Liturgy Guy

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.

Follow 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' on facebook and twitter.