Blogs | Feb. 15, 2017
The Power of Your Smile: St. Teresa of Calcutta; An Ordinariate Church Soon; and More Great Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
The Power of Your Smile: St. Teresa of Calcutta – Anne DeSantis, Catholic Stand
Our Lady of the Atonement and the Ordinariate; A Cause for Concern - Shane Schaetzel, Catholic in the Ozarks
Top 6 Pro-Life Aims for Health Care Reform – Stephania Pacheco, Truth and Charity Forum
David Clohessy Resigns SNAP in Alleged Kickback Scheme; My Part in This – Fr. Gordon J. MacRae, These Stone Walls
Ad Orientem News, A Bishop Opines – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
Finding Femininity at Its Finest – Larabeth Miller, Ignitum Today
Mindfulness and Catholic Mystical Tradition (Video) – Dan Burke, Catholic Spiritual Direction
Fr. Peter West Under Fire For Being Pro-Life – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
These Pro-choicers have Something Important to Say about the Women’s March – Melissa Keating, epicPew
We Walk, We Talk, But the Vote Won Temporarily – H.L. Duncan, Catholic Stand
Pope Francis, Steve Bannon, and the Neopelagian Crisis – Shaun Kenney, Ethika Politika
300 Years of Masonic Mischief: Wordsmithing ‘Charity’ to ‘Welfare’ and ‘Service’ – R.J.T., The Five Beasts
Bishop Zubik of Pittsburgh Asks Twitter Followers How Best to “Change” the Mass – Brian Williams, Liturgy Guy
