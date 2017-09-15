Click on The Power of Patience & Persevering Prayer link to read more.
The Power of Patience and Persevering Prayer, 5 Myths About the Demonic, and More Great Links!
The Power of Patience & Persevering Prayer - Nada Mazzei, Catholic Stand
5 Myths About the Demonic that Too Many People Still Believe - ChurchPop
Does God Punish People Through Natural Weather Events? – Randal Rauser Ph.D., Strange Notions
Claim: Papal Nuncio was Involved in ‘Secret Deal’ to End Holocaust – Catholic News Service via Catholic Herald
In the Wild: Prayer for Vocations in a Parish Bulletin – Fr. Z’s Blog
New Research: This Kind of Daily Prayer can Change Your Marriage – Calah Alexander, Aleteia
Liturgical renewal—& Every Other Kind—in the Light of Christ – Jeffrey A. Mirus Ph.D., Catholic Culture
St. Perpetua’s Non-Silence – Randall B. Smith Ph.D., The Catholic Thing
Have You Ever Lost Faith? – Jeffrey Stevens, Catholic Stand
How to Find the Right Words for Your Next Fundraiser – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
A Primer on The Psalms: Understanding a Masterpiece – Nathaniel Lauer, Catholic Stand
Pope Gregory The Great on Being a Watchman – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
Your Marriage is Worth Saving – Gregory K. Popcak Ph.D., OSV Newsweekly
Mideast Patriarchs Call on Pope to Scold World Leaders Over Christian Exodus – Catholic News Service via Catholic Herald
Benedict XVI & Plato on Music in the Catholic Intellectual Tradition – David Clayton, New Liturgical Movement
5 Amazing Quotes from Saints about Work – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
Learning to Read Chesterton – Russell Shaw, Catholic Exchange
The Oppressiveness of Our Times – Msgr. Charles Pope, Community in Mission
How Do You Love a Terrorist? – Fr. Dwight Longenecker, Standing on my Head
Quæritur: 1965 Missal at Fontgombault – Fr. Z’s Blog
Fornicating in Self-Defense – Deacon Jim Russell, Crisis Magazine
For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩ Big Pulpit ☩.