The Power of a Habit – Joannie Watson, Integrated Catholic Life™

Transgender Military Ban Applauded for Respecting Biology, the Common Good – Matt Hadro, Catholic News Agency

Pope Francis: To Reform Does Not Mean Cutting Off the Past – Andrea Gagliarducci, Monday Vatican

Some Wedding Planning Violations of Catholic Hospitality - Anne Maloney, Crisis Magazine

5 Fast Prayers Every Catholic Should Be Praying – Katie Prejean, epicPew

The Real Story of the First Crusade – Steve Weidenkopf, Catholic Answers Magazine

Leading with the Rite – Brian Williams, Liturgy Guy

Rethinking How You Fundraise – The Catholic Approach – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

Podcast – My Conversation with Bishop Thomas Paprocki – Joseph Sciambra

“LIT” is One of the Best Catholic Resources Available – Shaun McAfee O.P., epicPew

Determination Means Giving 110% Even When It Is Hard – Scott Nolan, Catholic Stand

Give Thanks at All Times – Jean Elizabeth Seah, Ignitum Today

Embrace The Four Eyes Within You – Gabriel Garnica, Catholic Stand

An Atheist Appeals to the Church to Help Save Europe – Francis Phillips, Catholic Herald

Actress Patricia Heaton Shares Spiritual Experience from Eucharist at Mass – ChurchPop

Sappho of Lesbos and the Mater Misericordiae – Fr. John Hunwicke, Fr Hunwicke’s Mutual Enrichment

Wait, Do We Have to Bake a Cake for This, Too? – Matthew Archbold, Creative Minority Report

