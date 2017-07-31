Click on the The Power of a Habit link to read more.
Blogs | Aug. 14, 2017
The Power of a Habit; Pope Francis: To Reform Does Not Mean Cutting Off the Past; and More!
The Power of a Habit – Joannie Watson, Integrated Catholic Life™
Transgender Military Ban Applauded for Respecting Biology, the Common Good – Matt Hadro, Catholic News Agency
Pope Francis: To Reform Does Not Mean Cutting Off the Past – Andrea Gagliarducci, Monday Vatican
Some Wedding Planning Violations of Catholic Hospitality - Anne Maloney, Crisis Magazine
5 Fast Prayers Every Catholic Should Be Praying – Katie Prejean, epicPew
The Real Story of the First Crusade – Steve Weidenkopf, Catholic Answers Magazine
Leading with the Rite – Brian Williams, Liturgy Guy
Rethinking How You Fundraise – The Catholic Approach – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
Podcast – My Conversation with Bishop Thomas Paprocki – Joseph Sciambra
“LIT” is One of the Best Catholic Resources Available – Shaun McAfee O.P., epicPew
Determination Means Giving 110% Even When It Is Hard – Scott Nolan, Catholic Stand
Give Thanks at All Times – Jean Elizabeth Seah, Ignitum Today
Embrace The Four Eyes Within You – Gabriel Garnica, Catholic Stand
An Atheist Appeals to the Church to Help Save Europe – Francis Phillips, Catholic Herald
Actress Patricia Heaton Shares Spiritual Experience from Eucharist at Mass – ChurchPop
Sappho of Lesbos and the Mater Misericordiae – Fr. John Hunwicke, Fr Hunwicke’s Mutual Enrichment
Wait, Do We Have to Bake a Cake for This, Too? – Matthew Archbold, Creative Minority Report
