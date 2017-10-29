Click on The Pope’s Five-Year Plan link to read more.
The Pope’s Five-Year Plan, Love Pumpkin Spice and Catholicism, Outstanding Homily, and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
The Pope’s Five-Year Plan - Marco Tosatti, First Things
Love Pumpkin Spice and Catholicism? These Monks Have You Covered! – uCatholic
Outstanding Sermon by Fr. John Lankeit at the Cathedral of Sts. Simon and Jude in the Diocese of Phoenix Responding to the 'Gay Movement' – Fr. Z’s Blog
Let’s Make the Liturgy Beautiful* – Bob Kurland Ph.D., The American Catholic
Quæritur: Catholic Alternatives to Boy Scouts, Now That They’ve Gone Crazy – Fr. Z's Blog
What Happens When We Don’t Pray? – Laura DeMaria, Catholic Stand
The Unexpected Humor of St. Teresa of Avila – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
Exclusive: How to Follow Your Vocation (and Go on Holiday) – Brice Sokolowski, Catholic Fundraiser
Hey, Bachelors! Here’s a Saint for You – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
Memento Mori: Your New Halloween Playlist – Brooke Gregory, epicPew
We Won’t Live To See Europe’s Christian Revival – But It Will Happen - Stephen Bullivant, Catholic Herald
Quæritur: Latin for 4-year-olds – Fr. Z’s Blog
England’s Buckfast Abbey to Celebrate 1,000 Years of Foundation – Elise Harris, Catholic Herald
The Oldest Known Copy of the Our Father – Billy Ryan, uCatholic
3-Dimensional Wooden Crucifix Icon by Francis Koerber – Peter A. Kwasniewski Ph.D., New Liturgical Movement
Liturgy, Authority, and Postmodernity – Dom Alcuin Reid, The Catholic World Report
Bishop Michale Campbell of Lancaster: You Cannot be Catholic and Support Abortion – Catholic Herald
Heretical Praxis – Pastor Ignotus, Crisis Magazine
Canon Law Doesn’t Say What You Think It Says – Edward N. Peters J.C.D. J.D., The Catholic World Report
Is Canada Committing Cultural Suicide? – William Kilpatrick J.D., Crisis Magazine
