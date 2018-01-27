Click on The Pope Wants to Hear from You, No, Really; He Wants the “Sensus Fidelium” link to read more.
The Pope Wants to Hear from You, Is This the Way to Reverse the Japanese Baby Dearth, and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
The Pope Wants to Hear from You, No, Really; He Wants the “Sensus Fidelium” - Fr. Z’s Blog+++
Is This the Way to Reverse the Japanese Baby Dearth? - Marcus Roberts, Mercatornet+++
Great Lineup of Speakers Announced for Walk for Life West Coast – ChurchPop
What’s Wrong with the New NIH Study on Transgender Kids? – Jane Robbins, J.D., & Erin Tuttle, Public Discourse
The Deadly Legacy of Eugenics – Wesley J. Smith J.D., First Things
Does Your Parish Need a Transplant? – Dom Cingoranelli, Catholic Stand
Getting Your Online Presence Right – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
Why Catholic Social Teaching Falls on Deaf Ears – Kishore Jayabalan, Acton Institute
Catholic & Protestant Bibles, 101 – Joe Heschmeyer, Shameless Popery
Missile Alert Prompts Hawaii Bishop to Give Rare ‘General Absolution’ – Catholic News Service via Catholic Herald
Kindness Is Not the Same as Love – Msgr. Charles Pope, Community in Mission
Bishop of Salford Offers Church to Anglican Ordinariate – David Clayton, New Liturgical Movement
New Survey Examines the Lives of Catholic Women – Chloe Langr, epicPew
Civilization & Its Enemies – Paul Krause, Crisis Magazine
For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩ Big Pulpit ☩.
View Comments