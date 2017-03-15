The Path to Marriage: Daring to Say “I Will” Through Faith; Book Review – Francis Phillips, Catholic herald

Alabama Protects Religious Liberty to Adoption Agencies – Matthew Archbold, Creative Minority Report

Learning to Unfold and Understand the Holy Bible – Paul Senz, The Catholic World Report

Pro-Government “Colectivos” in Venezuela Targeting Catholics – Daniel Esparza, Aleteia

Why are Feminists Attacking Cathedrals in the Pope’s Homeland? – Fr. Alexander Lucie-Smith Ph.D., Catholic Herald

These GIFs Perfectly Describe Every Confession Feel You’ve Ever Had – Chloe Mooradian, epicPew

How Nuns Shaped Healthcare in US: 5 Impressive Facts You Probably Didn’t Know – Amy Brooks, ChurchPop

A Deacon’s (Greg Kandra) First Mass Ad Orientem, Wherein Fr. Z Issues an Invitation – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z's Blog

Croatia Will Soon Hold One of the Largest Marian Statues in the World – Catholic News Agency

The First Beatitude: Poverty of Spirit – Kevin Aldrich, Catholic Stand

The Order of Irish Catholics You Probably Haven’t Heard Of – Mary Rezac, Catholic News Agency

Confiding Ourselves to St. Joseph – Edouard Belaga Ph.D., Catholic Stand

Another Progressive Academic Gets Scripture Wrong – John M. Grondelski, Crisis Magazine

Young Samuel and Daniel Judged Elders: Traditionalism as Youth Movement – Peter A. Kwasniewski Ph.D., New Liturgical Movement

