Pope Francis Greeting Refugees (Credit: CNA via Crisis Magazine)
The Other Scandal; Can You Prove God Exists; Fatima, Ideology, & the Vatican Crisis; and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
The Other Scandal - William Kilpatrick, Crisis Magazine+++
The Patrick Coffin Show: Can You Prove God Exists? With Dr. Edward Feser – Patrick Coffin, Catholic Stand
Fatima, Ideology, & the Vatican’s Homosexual Crisis – Carrie Gress Ph.D., The Catholic World Report
Response to a Challenge of Why I Rejected “Sola Scriptura” – Steve Ray, Defenders of the Catholic Faith
Reports of Chinese Officials Shutting Down Churches, Burning Bibles – John Burger, Aleteia
Bishop Issues Incredible Report on Crying Statue Miracle – ChurchPOP
Who had the Bright Idea of Trans-ferring Men to Women’s Prisons? – Ann Farmer, Mercatornet
Introducing Christian Meditation – David Torkington, Catholic Exchange
The Sex Scandals, Cover-ups, & Pope Francis - Big Pulpit
Tough Times for Faith & Reason – Ben Butera, The American Catholic
Pontifical Commission for Protection of Minors Concludes Plenary Assembly – Vatican News
What Does Philippians 4:13 Really Say? – Dan Byron, Catholic Stand
What Version of Human Dignity Should Catholics Defend? – James Kalb, Crisis Magazine
For Whom & for What are We Praying at the Beginning of the Roman Canon? – Peter A. Kwasniewski Ph.D., New Liturgical Movement
For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩ Big Pulpit ☩.
View Comments