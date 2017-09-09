Click on The Only Approved Marian Apparition Site in the U.S. link to read more.
The Only Approved Marian Apparition Site in the US, 3 Things Vatican II Did Not Teach, and More!
The Only Approved Marian Apparition Site in the U.S. - Barry Hudock, OSV Newsweekly
3 Things Vatican II Did Not Teach - Fr. Richard Heilman, Roman Catholic Man
The Philosopher Who Poisoned German Theology - C.C. Pecknold, Catholic Herald
A Hollywood Star Who is a 33-year-old Virgin & Christian (Video) - Sophia Swinford, Aleteia
Peacemakers: The Seventh Beatitude – Kevin Aldrich, Catholic Stand
Right to Work as a Religious Liberty Concern – K.E. Colombini, Crisis Magazine
A Lucid, Insightful Tour Through the Principles of Ecumenism – Jared Ortiz Ph.D., The Catholic World Report
Committees, World Without End – Anthony M. Esolen Ph.D., Crisis Magazine
In Denver, New Women’s Shelter Cares for Hidden Side of Homelessness – Catholic News Agency via The Catholic World Report
How to Fundraise after a Disaster (Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Jose) – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
The “Way” of Christ – Chris Brune, Catholic Stand
Quæritur: Recitation of Office Completely Silently? Prepare, Fathers, to Wince! – Fr. Z’s Blog
Domesticating the Divinity – George Weigel, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report
What is the Best Translation of St. Augustine’s “Confessions”? – Fr. Z’s Blog
GIRM 32 & the Roman Canon: The Power of Silence? – Matthew Hazell, New Liturgical Movement
Former EU President Criticises Pope Over Euthanasia Ban – Nick Hallett, Catholic Herald
On Fields of Praise – Robert Royal Ph.D., The Catholic Thing
The Pain of Infertility & the Indignity of IVF – Calah Alexander, Aleteia
Sci-fi, Fantasy & Faith? A Look Inside the ‘Christian ComiCon’ – Catholic News Agency via The Catholic World Report
Popes’ Buenos Aires Letter Posted on Vatican Website; Now What? – Edward N. Peters J.C.D. J.D., The Catholic World Report
