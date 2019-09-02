Betraying The Legacy Of Saint John Paul II – Philip Lawler at First Things +1

Jesuit Thomas Reese Against Transubstantiation, Wherein Fr. Z Responds – Fr. Z’s Blog

Falsely, Matilda – George Weigel at The Catholic World Report

Next Up On Wheel Of Heresy. . . – One Mad Mom

Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò’s “Testimony,” One Year Later – Fr. Gerard Murray at The Catholic Thing

Discovering An Impediment Right Before The Wedding – Cathy Caridi, J.C.L., at Canon Law Made Easy

The True Roots of Mass Violence – Christopher Check at Catholic Answers Magazine

Counterfeit Christs: Off the Shelf with Trent Horn – Pete Socks at Catholic Stand

Why Comic Book Artists Rely On Catholic Symbols To Portray Religion – Matthew Heffron at Voyage Comics & Publishing

A Saint With An Emmy – Fr. Joseph Gill at Ignitum Today

Biblical Philistines May Have Come From As Far Away As Spain, Tests Suggest – John Burger at Aleteia

Materialism’s Failures: Hylemorphism’s Vindication – Dennis Bonnette, Ph.D., at Strange Notions

Experience the Intimacy of Alone Time With God – Fr. John R.P. Russell at Catholic Exchange

8 Podcasts For Catholic Dads – Will Wright at Catholic Link

St. Elizabeth of Hungary – Does God Forbid Wealth? – Andrea Bear at Catholic Stand

The Case for Liturgical Restoration: Book Review by Charles Coulombe – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

A Storm Is Brewing in the Americas – Tomás Henríquez, J.D., at Public Discourse

The Mystic From Ohio That Healed Mother Angelica in Her ‘Miracle House’ – Billy Ryan at uCatholic +1

‘I Respectfully Dissent’: Justice Weinberg’s Brave Rebuttal Of The Case Against George Cardinal Pell – Chad C. Pecknold, Ph.D., at Catholic Herald

The Virtues of a Small Country Church – Robert Kurland, Ph.D., at The American Catholic

