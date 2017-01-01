Click on The Nuns Who Have Doctors Baffled link to read more.
Blogs | Jan. 3, 2017
The Nuns Who Have Doctors Baffled; Looking for Spiritual Reading, 8 Great Books; and More Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
The Nuns Who Have Doctors Baffled - Quentin de la Bedoyere, Catholic Herald
Looking for Spiritual Reading? Here Are Eight Great Books Worth Checking Out – Erin Cain, Ignitum Today
Wow, This Christmas Commercial about World War I is Simply Beautiful – Shaun McAfee O.P., epicPew
Amoris and the Dubia: The Controversies Explained – James Hooper, Catholic Stand
University of Notre Dame Community Reacts to President Fr. John Jenkins’ Trump Commencement Non-Invite – Matt Archbold, The Cardinal Newman Society
The Persecution of Professor Esolen by His Own Catholic College - George Weigel, First Things
Take Chesterton’s “Way of Wonder” to Jesus – Jamey Brown, Catholic Stand
Quæritur: Holy Ice! Holy Water Freezing in the Stoop - Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
The Generosity Factor: How Giving is Fastest Way to More Donors – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
The Christmas Experience Every Byzantine Understands – Brooke Gregory, epicPew
The Christmas Story in an Era of Irrational Skepticism – Amir Azarvan, Crisis Magazine
The Need for a Liturgical Conscience and Where to Get One, (Part III of III) – Christopher Carstens, Catholic Spiritual Direction
Messianic Prophecies: 2 Samuel 7: 12-16 – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
Our Lady of Guadalupe gave Aztec Culture what It Desperately Lacked – Francis Phillips, Catholic Herald
Sofia Vergara is Being Sued by Her Own Frozen Embryos – Catholic News Agency
