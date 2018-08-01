Thomas Cooper Gotch alleluia A.D. 1896 (Pic Credit: Tate.org.uk via Crisis Magazine)
The New Whatever Liturgy, Levitating Eucharist Live Vid, Is Deportation Intrinsically Evil and More!
The New Whatever Liturgy, Novus Quodlibet - Anthony M. Esolen Ph.D., Crisis Magazine+++
Did Eucharist Really Levitate on Live TV in 1999? The Truth About Viral Video – ChurchPOP
Is Deportation Intrinsically Evil? – Jimmy Akin, Catholic Answers Magazine
Unity, Truth, & Catholic Social Thought – Robert P. George Ph.D., First Things
World War I Army Mass Kit – Peter A. Kwasniewski Ph.D., New Liturgical Movement
9 Inspiring African Saints’ Names Perfect for Tour Baby Girl – Cerith Gardiner, Aleteia
Fashion & Redemption: A Catholic Vision – Maria Grizzetti, Liturgical Arts Journal
The Difference Between Penance & Punishment – Msgr. Charles Pope, Cmmnty in Mission
Practical Tips on Finding a Catholic Church While on Vacation – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
Praying & Learning With the Angels – Fr. John Hogan, Catholic Exchange
Teaching Prudence — & Not Teaching It – Randall B. Smith Ph.D., The Catholic Thing
The Business of Pastoral Leadership – Mario Enzler, The CUA
“Humanæ Vitæ”, Pope Paul VI’s Secret Survey – Andrea Tornielli, Vatican Insider
Why Is the Pope Called “the Pope”? – Billy Ryan, uCatholic
Sell Everything – Nicholas Lye, Ignitum Today
The Demographics of Church Participation are Shifting – Fr. Z’s Blog
St. Bridget of Sweden Was Electrifying, & These 5 Facts Prove It – Melissa Guerrero, epicPew
More Women Viewing Pornography – Teresa Tomeo, OSV Newsweekly
