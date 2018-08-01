The New Whatever Liturgy, Novus Quodlibet - Anthony M. Esolen Ph.D., Crisis Magazine+++

Did Eucharist Really Levitate on Live TV in 1999? The Truth About Viral Video – ChurchPOP

Is Deportation Intrinsically Evil? – Jimmy Akin, Catholic Answers Magazine

Unity, Truth, & Catholic Social Thought – Robert P. George Ph.D., First Things

World War I Army Mass Kit – Peter A. Kwasniewski Ph.D., New Liturgical Movement

9 Inspiring African Saints’ Names Perfect for Tour Baby Girl – Cerith Gardiner, Aleteia

Fashion & Redemption: A Catholic Vision – Maria Grizzetti, Liturgical Arts Journal

The Difference Between Penance & Punishment – Msgr. Charles Pope, Cmmnty in Mission

Practical Tips on Finding a Catholic Church While on Vacation – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia

Praying & Learning With the Angels – Fr. John Hogan, Catholic Exchange

Teaching Prudence — & Not Teaching It – Randall B. Smith Ph.D., The Catholic Thing

The Business of Pastoral Leadership – Mario Enzler, The CUA

“Humanæ Vitæ”, Pope Paul VI’s Secret Survey – Andrea Tornielli, Vatican Insider

Why Is the Pope Called “the Pope”? – Billy Ryan, uCatholic

Sell Everything – Nicholas Lye, Ignitum Today

The Demographics of Church Participation are Shifting – Fr. Z’s Blog

St. Bridget of Sweden Was Electrifying, & These 5 Facts Prove It – Melissa Guerrero, epicPew

 More Women Viewing Pornography – Teresa Tomeo, OSV Newsweekly

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on  Big Pulpit .